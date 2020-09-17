Seed Colorant Market Share, Size Global Historical Analysis,Industry Key Strategies, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Global Seed Colorant Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Seed Colorant Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Seed Colorant market.

The Seed Colorant Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The global seed colorant market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 271.3 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 40.7% of the overall market.

– Hybrid and GM are high-value seeds, which undergo various biological and chemical treatments that prevent losses. Colors are added to seeds for branding, identification, uniformity, and beatification. Hence, the use of seed colorants, dyes, and pigments is expected to increase in line with the adoption of hybrid and GM seeds. The adoption of increasingly pest-resistant and drought-tolerant hybrid seeds has helped farmers improve crop yields across diverse agro-climatic conditions, which in turn, boosts the demand for seed colorants.

– Preharvest seed treatment occupies the largest share in the global seed colorant market, as the treated seeds prevent adulteration of seeds and other hazards associated with handling of treated seeds.

– The companies, like Clariant, are adopting seed colorants as part of their branding strategy, due to the increasing demand for unique colors.

Scope of the Report

The global seed colorant market operates in a business to business format. Owing to the increasing support from the government and rising adoption rate of hybrid and GM seeds, the market studied is expanding exponentially. Even the companies are adopting seed colorants as a part of their branding strategy, in order to achieve higher sales and profit. However, the cost of the colorant is very high, as it comprises huge R&D and manufacturing costs. Thus, the high cost of seeds and increase in prices of raw materials act as restraints to the growth of the market studied.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Seed Treatment

With the support of the government, awareness among farmers about the use of seed treatment increased. For instance, the European seed sector has developed a quality scheme, which is known as European Seed Treatment Assurance (ESTA) standard, for almost 70% of the maize cultivated, 90% of oilseed rape, and 100% of sugar beet, in order to ensure the safe treatment of the seed against pests and diseases. Additionally, in India, about 80% of the seeds sown in 2016 were untreated. Therefore, the Government of India has launched a country-wide campaign, in which pesticide industry associations, like Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Central Integrated Pest Management Centers (CIPMC), Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), NGOs, etc., participated in the campaign, to ensure 100% seed treatment for all major crops. Several companies, like Monsanto and Syngenta, have started laying emphasis on making the investment in R&D activities for innovation of new seed treatment technology, which in turn, acts as one of the significant driver of the market studied. With the regions across the world adopting seed treatment, extensively coupled with rapid development in seed coating technologies, the global seed colorant market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

North America Dominates the Global Seed Colorant Market

North America has the largest market for seed colorants, with the United States witnessing the highest share, followed by Canada and Mexico. Owing to mandatory government regulations for coloring treated seeds and technological advancements, the US market share is the highest in the market studied. Pest Management Regulatory Agency’s regulation for compulsory use of seed colorants on treated seeds and the rising demand of high-value seeds are the major factors for the growth of the seed colorant market in Canada. The growth of the seed treatment market and the introduction of innovative products are driving the seed colorant market across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The global seed colorant market is highly consolidated, with the top three companies occupying more than 45% share of the overall market. Incotec, Clariant, Keystone Aniline Corporation, BASF, and Aakash Chemicals are identified as the most active companies in the global seed colorant market. The most-widely adopted strategies of the major players include acquisition, product launch /development, agreement, and R&D expansion, in order to extend their market share.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Seed Colorant Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Seed Colorant.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Seed Colorant Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Seed Colorant procedures.

