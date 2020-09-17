Feed Additives Market Share, Size Global Future Prospects, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Forecasts to 2024

Global Feed Additives Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Feed Additives Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13347220

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Feed Additives market.

The Feed Additives Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the Feed Additives Market Report 2020

Market Overview

The global feed additives market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 31.74 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market. Economic growth, industrialization of the livestock industry, rising farmers awareness, and government support are the major factors for market attractiveness in this region.

Feed additives are essential for animal nutrition, as they improve the quality of feed, and thereby improve animals’ performance and health. Industrialization of the livestock and meat sector is an important factor driving the demand for feed additives across the world. Amino acids, antibiotics, organic acids, and vitamins are the major segments, accounting for more than 40% of the global feed additives market. The determined push from the EU for alternatives to antibiotics has led to increased consumption of acidifiers and probiotics in Europe. The poultry segment is the largest consumer in the market studied, and the present trend of consolidation and backward integration of poultry processors is expected to maintain a steady demand for additives during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

With the industrialization of the sector, the use of feed additives has been increasing over the years. The price volatility of natural feed sources during the past decade leads to an increment in the usage of different feed additives in the animal feed industry. Industrialization of the livestock, feed, and processed meat industry has necessitated the application of feed additives, as they act as a supplement, nutrient enhancer, feed conditioner, etc., with all required essential elements for optimum growth of the animals.

Key Market Trends

Increased Industrial Livestock Production

The demand for food derived from animals across the world has been increasing at a fast pace. The surge in this demand has been fulfilled by commercial livestock production and their associated food chains. According to the World Bank, industrialized meat production is growing six times faster than traditional meat production methods. The meat production industry is witnessing an upward trend during the recent past years, especially, in the developed countries, such as the United States, and European countries with reduced land usage. This boosts the production of livestock as well as meat, which in turn, accelerates the demand for feed additives for feeding the growing livestock population in these countries.

The shift toward meat production industrialization requires a better regulatory framework to protect public health and guarantee high-quality feed additive inputs in animal feeds, to enhance the efficiency of meat production. Feedlot-raised animals are kept indoors for the majority of the year and are given compound feed to enhance their growth and supply them with essential nutrients. This leads to increased demand and consumption of compound feed, thereby, driving the market for feed additives, globally.

Prebiotics is the Fastest Growing Feed Additive

Prebiotics are attracting considerable interest from pet owners, pet food manufacturers, livestock producers, and feed manufacturers. The most common forms of prebiotics are non-digestible oligosaccharides (NDO), including inulin, oligofructose manna oligosaccharides, glucooligosaccharides, and galactooligosaccharides. Organic nature of prebiotics is making them a lucrative option for the industry, as there are no regulations on product addition, and they are more accepted by consumers as safer alternatives. Due to this, the market for prebiotics is the fastest growing as compared to others. Among all the feed prebiotics, inulin is the largest market segment in prebiotics and it has been constantly gaining popularity as a major prebiotic and as a functional fiber in the developed countries, particularly in the EU, due to the ban on antibiotics use in animal feed.

Competitive Landscape

The animal feed additives market is highly concentrated, with the top ten companies accounting for more than 50% of the market share. The leading players in the market studied are focused on business expansion. They are targeting countries in Asia-Pacific for business expansion, by either investing in new production units or acquiring established small players in the region.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13347220

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Feed Additives Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Feed Additives.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Feed Additives Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Feed Additives procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 9500 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13347220

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.3 Market Restraints4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Additive Type5.1.1 Antibiotics5.1.1.1 Tetracyclines5.1.1.2 Penicillins5.1.1.3 Other Antibiotics5.1.2 Vitamins5.1.2.1 A5.1.2.2 B5.1.2.3 C5.1.2.4 E5.1.2.5 Other Vitamins5.1.3 Antioxidants5.1.3.1 BHA5.1.3.2 BHT5.1.3.3 Ethoxyquin5.1.3.4 Other Antioxidants5.1.4 Amino Acids5.1.4.1 Tryptophan5.1.4.2 Lysine5.1.4.3 Methionine5.1.4.4 Threonine5.1.4.5 Other Amino Acids5.1.5 Enzymes5.1.5.1 Carbohydrases5.1.5.2 Phytases5.1.5.3 Other Enzymes5.1.6 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers5.1.6.1 Binders5.1.6.2 Bio-transformers5.1.7 Prebiotics5.1.7.1 Inulin5.1.7.2 Fructo Oligosaccharides5.1.7.3 Galacto Oligosaccharides5.1.7.4 Other Prebiotics5.1.8 Probiotics5.1.8.1 Lactobacilli5.1.8.2 Bifidobacteria5.1.8.3 Other Probiotics5.1.9 Flavors and Sweeteners5.1.9.1 Flavors5.1.9.2 Sweeteners5.1.10 Pigments5.1.10.1 Carotenoids5.1.10.2 Curcumin and Spurulina5.1.10.3 Other Pigments5.1.11 Binders5.1.11.1 Natural5.1.11.2 Synthetic5.1.12 Minerals5.1.12.1 Micro Minerals5.1.12.2 Macro Minerals5.2 Animal Type5.2.1 Ruminants5.2.2 Swine5.2.3 Poultry5.2.4 Other Animal Types5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.1.4 Rest of North America5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 UK5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Russia5.3.2.5 Spain5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Australia5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.4 South America5.3.4.1 Brazil5.3.4.2 Argentina5.3.4.3 Rest of South America5.3.5 Middle East & Africa5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia5.3.5.2 South Africa5.3.5.3 Egypt5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Market Share Analysis6.2 Company Profiles6.2.1 Adisseo SAS6.2.2 BASF SE6.2.3 Danisco Animal Nutrition6.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)6.2.5 Cargill Inc.6.2.6 InVivo NSA SA (Neovia)6.2.7 Kemin Industries Inc.6.2.8 Nutreco NV6.2.9 Phibro Animal Health Corp.6.2.10 Lallemand Inc.6.2.11 Alltech Inc.6.2.12 Novozymes AS6.2.13 Beneo GmbH6.2.14 Elanco Animal Health7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347220

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Biomass Briquette Fuel Market 2020 Size,Share Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Facial Wash & Cleanser Market 2020 Size,Share Industry Trends, Global Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026 Analysis

Trichlorosilane (TCS) Market 2020 Size,Share Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Face Mask Market 2020 Size,Share Global Development Status, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

Palladium Silver Target Market Share 2020 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2026

Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2026

Glycated Albumin Market 2020 Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Mineral Fortification Market Share, Size Global Current and Future Plans, Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand by Forecast to 2024

Egg Powder Market Global Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2023 – Market Reports World

Speech Recognition Software Market Share, Size Global Future Prospects, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Forecasts to 2025