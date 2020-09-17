QATAR METAL WORKING Market Share, Size Global Current and Future Plans ,Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global QATAR METAL WORKING Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. QATAR METAL WORKING Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the QATAR METAL WORKING market.

The QATAR METAL WORKING Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The Qatar Metal Working Market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 1766.48 million in 2018, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.84% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

– Structural Steel Fabrication is the largest segment due to the extensive implementation of steel fabricated products in construction industry. The major demand in Qatar is due to the burgeoning construction projects with FIFA World Cup 2022 in sight.

– Industry and logistics has highest share among all the end users accounting to 41.11% in 2018. Heightened manufacturing activities and growing logistics in the region due to Qatar’s favorable geographic location has contributed to the market growth.

– Qatar’s strong economic policies, favorable government regulations and increasing number of infrastructural projects have been the major drivers for the market. Companies like Frijns Steel Construction Middle East, Steel Master, Pioneer Metal Company have benefited from the infrastructural growth.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of the Qatar Metal Working Market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Key Market Trends

Architectural Steel Fabrication Segment

Architectural steel fabrication is emerging as a significant segment in the structural metal products sector. Key products in architectural steel fabrication include entrance gates, steel flush doors, rolling shutters, grills, and fencing, etc.

Key players in architectural steel fabrication are Gulf Steel, Qatar Metal Industries, Steel Master, Hadadco, Style Engineering, among others.

Furthermore, many players are looking to enter the market, since the manufacturing sector has become one of the most attractive investment opportunities in Qatar following the new legislation, which facilitates the process while providing investors with a slew of incentives.

But as per the steel consumption statistics of Middle East, an increased growth trend is observed in the key steel-using sectors, such as construction (3.2%), automotive (3.4%), machinery (2.9%), metal products (4.2%), transport (4.9%), and domestic appliances (4.2%) in 2016, when compared to 2015.

Hence, this indirectly signifies that the metal fabrication industry is growing and caters to all the above-mentioned sectors.

Booming Structural Steel Fabrication Segment

As of 2016, Qatar has 467 firms in the steel fabrication segment. Most steel fabrication units have capabilities to undertake both architectural steel fabrication and structural steel fabrication works. Based on their capacities, structural steel fabrication firms can be classified as large, medium, and small. Small-sized firms have capacities not greater than 380MT per annum. These units have less than 10 employees, and 30% of their capacities focus on structural steel fabrication works for small- to medium-sized projects, such as low-rise residential buildings and small commercial establishments.

Machining plays a key role in the structural steel fabrication segment. The country’s manufacturing sector led the way in 2017, by clocking exceptional growth and unprecedented expansion. Qatar has managed to attract huge investments into its manufacturing sector.

The growth of manufacturing establishments means the need for metalworking processes to manufacture products, thus creating demand for machining, which is one of the core metalworking processes. Machining basically encompasses a number of different manufacturing processes, such as milling, turning, drilling, tapping, etc.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the Qatar Metal Working Market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global QATAR METAL WORKING Market for 2020-2024.

Global QATAR METAL WORKING Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Scope of the Market1.2 Market Definition1.3 Executive Summary2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY2.1 Study Deliverables2.2 Study Assumptions2.3 Analysis Methodology2.4 Research Phases3 MARKET INSIGHTS3.1 Current Market Scenario3.2 Technological Trends3.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Drivers4.2 Restraints4.3 Opportunities4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Framework4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis5 QATAR METAL WORKING MARKET – BY PROCESS TYPE5.1 Structural Steel Fabrication5.2 Architectural Aluminum Fabrication5.3 Architectural Steel Fabrication5.4 Pre-Fabricated Buildings5.5 Pre-Engineered Buildings5.6 Others (Forging, pressing, stamping and roll- forming of metal; powder metallurgy, Treatment and coating of metals; machining, and Manufacture of other fabricated metal products)6 QATAR METAL WORKING MARKET – BY END-USER INDUSTRY6.1 Oil & Gas, Mining, Energy & Utilities, and Water6.2 Industrial & Logistics6.3 Building Construction6.4 Others (Electronics, Food Processing, Aviation)7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements7.2 Market Concentration Overview7.3 Strategies Adopted, by Major Players7.4 COMPANY PROFILES7.4.1 Solb267.4.2 Eversendai Qatar7.4.3 QATAR BLUE STEEL FACTORY W.L.L.7.4.4 CLIC Qatar Trading Company WLL7.4.5 Qatar Reinforcement Company7.4.6 Pioneer Metal Company7.4.7 Qatar Technical International Co.7.4.8 Al Watania Steel For Sections7.4.9 Qatar National Aluminium Panel Co.7.4.10 Axis Engineering & Mechanical Co.7.4.11 Frijns Steel Construction Middle East7.4.12 Gulf Steel & Engineering7.4.13 Leo Steel Construction Company W.L.L.7.4.14 Steel Master8 APPENDIX8.1 Insights on Capital Flows8.2 Economic Statistics Metal Industry Contribution to Economy8.3 External Trade Statistics Export and Import, by Product8.4 Insights on Key Export Destinations Origin Countries8.5 Insights on Key Import9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS10 FUTURE OF QATAR METAL WORKING MARKET

