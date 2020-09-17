Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Share, Size Global Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast to 2024

Global Pediatric Clinical Trials Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Pediatric Clinical Trials Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Pediatric Clinical Trials market.

The Pediatric Clinical Trials Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the pediatric clinical trials market include the rising awareness about pediatric medicine, shifting in-house clinical trials to CROs, and increasing burden of pediatric diseases, such as diabetes.

Over the last decade, the pharmaceutical industry has been gradually shifting from in-house clinical research to contract research organization (CRO). Until the end of the 20th century, the majority of pharmaceutical companies structured out and executed clinical trials on their own, in their premises. Only small companies with fewer resources (in terms of money, manpower, and minutes) outsourced their clinical research work to CROs. As time progressed, even big companies began outsourcing their work. Thus, the competitive landscape in the field of CROs has increased rapidly. An increasing number of CROs were added to the list, globally, providing reliable and effective offerings to companies. Due to the increase in the number of CROs, pharmaceutical companies started increasing their research practices. In the past few years, organizations, such as IQVIA, PAREXEL, PPD, and others, have gained the confidence of big pharmaceutical companies and are performing well. Pediatric clinical trials have also gained importance as a result of this shift, as companies can now conduct more clinical trials (including pediatrics that was left out before, owing to uncertain returns and lack of resources). The ease of outsourcing clinical trials is boosting the practice of pediatric clinical trials, and thereby, the market for the same. In the coming years, with the increasing importance of pediatric medicine, the market for pediatric clinical trials is expected to record steady growth.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, clinical trials conducted on children, for the R&D of new drugs, are called pediatric clinical trials. Due to the increasing awareness about pediatric medicine, the need to effectively tackle diseases in children, FDA supporting pediatric clinical trial research, and others, the global pediatric clinical trials market is growing. There are various factors that are restraining the market, which include the lack of infrastructure for pediatric clinical trials and ethical issues.

Key Market Trends

Phase ll Segment under Phase-wise Segmentation is expected to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Phase II is the step after Phase l for any biopharmaceutical company to proceed where clinical efficacy or biological activity (‘proof of concept’ studies) and optimum dose to show biological activity with minimal side-effects (‘definite dose-finding’ studies) are performed in 100-300 patients with the specific disease. The time period is several months to two years in most scenarios. The success rate in this phase drops down sharply, and as per the US FDA, the successful trials moving forward are around 33%. As per the clinicaltrials.gov, nearly 5,849 studies are currently in process 2019 with active study undergoing. Owing to high uncertainty and the complex procedure of data collection, analysis, and representation as per government protocols, the pharmaceutical companies generally outsource the clinical trials to the clinical research organizations (CROs) with expertise in various protocols/guidelines laid down by governments across the globe. The rising number of collaborations of companies with hospital chains and CROs with a focus on niche therapeutic segments act as the major driving factors for the success and approval of candidates in this phase. The emerging markets are a rising source of CROs and diversified patient pool for the growth of success rate in phase II. Thus, owing to all the above-mentioned factors, the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the Largest Market Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a significant share for the pediatric clinical trials market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period. The pediatric clinical trials scenario in the United States has been fluctuating since 2005. The number of clinical trials conducted on the pediatric population in the United States has been increasing since 2005-2009. However, from 2009-2011, almost an equal number of pediatric clinical trials were performed in the United States. According to the ClinicalTrials.gov, in 2019, more than 3,363 pediatric research procedures were conducted in the United States, which represented a large proportion of the overall global count of pediatric research procedures. The high number of trials and high cost per procedure and patient have largely contributed to the market in the United States. This has made the US pediatric clinical trials market the largest in the world. The population of children in the United States is more than a quarter of the total population, but the pediatric clinical trials performed are ten times lesser than the non-pediatric ones. This is mainly because of ethical issues related to pediatric research and the complexity involved. Another major factor restraining the market is the relatively small target population for the end product.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is consolidated, owing to the presence of a few key players in the market. Some of the market players are Bristol – Myers Squibb, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Covance Inc., ICON plc, IQVIA, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, and Syneos Health Inc.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Pediatric Clinical Trials Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Pediatric Clinical Trials.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Pediatric Clinical Trials Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Pediatric Clinical Trials procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Rising Awareness about Pediatric Medicine4.2.2 Shifting In-house Clinical Trials to CROs4.2.3 Increasing Burden of Pediatric Diseases, such as Diabetes4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Ethical Issues in Pediatric Research4.3.2 Small Size of Study Population4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Phase5.1.1 Phase I5.1.2 Phase II5.1.3 Phase III5.1.4 Phase IV5.2 By Study Design5.2.1 Treatment Studies5.2.1.1 Randomized Control Trial5.2.1.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial5.2.1.3 Non-randomized Control Trial5.2.2 Observational Studies5.2.2.1 Cohort Study5.2.2.2 Case-Control Study5.2.2.3 Cross-Sectional Study5.2.2.4 Ecological Study5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 UK5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Italy5.3.2.5 Spain5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Australia5.3.3.5 South Korea5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.4 Middle East & Africa5.3.4.1 GCC5.3.4.2 South Africa5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.3.5 South America5.3.5.1 Brazil5.3.5.2 Argentina5.3.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company6.1.2 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.6.1.3 Covance Inc.6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc6.1.5 ICON plc6.1.6 IQVIA6.1.7 Novartis AG6.1.8 Pfizer, Inc.6.1.9 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC6.1.10 Syneos Health Inc.7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

