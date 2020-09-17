Australia In-vitro Diagnostics Market Share, Size Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global Australia In-vitro Diagnostics Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Australia In-vitro Diagnostics Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Australia In-vitro Diagnostics Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed.

Market Overview

The Australian in-vitro diagnostics market is believed to witness a CAGR of around 5.36% over the forecast period. Certain factors driving the market are an increase in the incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, a growing geriatric population, technological advances that are taking place in the diagnostic sector, and the advent of point of care diagnostics.

According to the Australian Institute of Health & Welfare (AIHW), around 3.7 million Australians (15% of the population) were aged 65 years and above in 2016. With an increasing geriatric population, there will be a growth of the typical age-related health problems (for example, arthritis, dementia, and cancer). As per the Australian Health Survey (AHS) 2015, 1 in 5 of the elderly population people (22%) reported being affected by cardiovascular diseases, while 15% had diabetes, and 7% had cancer. The trend of rising chronic diseases is increasing in the country; with such increase in incidences of chronic diseases, there is a need for diagnostic tests that provide critical insights at every stage of medical care, including prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment, and successful management of health conditions. Therefore, it is believed that rising chronic incidences of diseases are driving the market of in-vitro diagnostics in Australia.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, in-vitro diagnostics involves medical devices and consumables that are utilized to perform in-vitro tests on various biological samples. They are used for the diagnosis of various medical conditions and chronic diseases. In this report, a detailed analysis of the in-vitro diagnostics market is presented, with specific attention toward diabetes and thalassemia.

Key Market Trends

Reagent Segment is expected to have the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The reagent segment of the market studied includes chemical, biological, or immunological components, solutions, or preparations intended by the manufacturer to be used during the in-vitro diagnosis process.

Reagent usage for IVD kits often carries high costs. Nevertheless, a variety of new measures to counter this problem have emerged, which include, bulk purchase of reagents and local development and production of assay systems. Being a developed economy, Australia has established local immunoassay reagent programs to manufacture low-cost, high-quality immunoassay reagents. Kits from these projects are now gradually becoming available and are likely to fuel the market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The Australian in-vitro diagnostics market is moderately competitive. Some of the major players of this market are BioMerieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Abbott. The major players hold most of the market share. With technological advances and product innovations, some small companies are also entering the market, currently holding a substantial market share.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Australia In-vitro Diagnostics Market for 2020-2024.

Global Australia In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases4.2.2 Increasing Use of Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics4.2.3 Advanced Technologies4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Stringent Regulations4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Technique5.1.1 Immunology5.1.2 Hematology5.1.3 Clinical Chemistry5.1.4 Molecular Diagnostics5.1.5 Coagulation5.1.6 Microbiology5.1.7 Other Techniques5.2 By Type of product5.2.1 Instruments5.2.2 Reagents5.2.3 Data Management Systems5.3 By Applications5.3.1 Infectious Disease5.3.2 Diabetes5.3.3 Cancer/Oncology5.3.4 Cardiology5.3.5 Autoimmune Disease5.3.6 Nephrology5.3.7 Drug Testing5.3.8 Other Applications5.4 By End User5.4.1 Laboratory5.4.2 Hospitals5.4.3 Point of Care Testing5.4.4 Other End Users6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 BioMerieux6.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.6.1.5 Abbott6.1.6 Siemens AG6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific6.1.8 QIAGEN7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

