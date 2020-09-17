Canada In-vitro Diagnostics Market Share, Global Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2024

Global Canada In-vitro Diagnostics Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Canada In-vitro Diagnostics Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Canada In-vitro Diagnostics market.

The Canada In-vitro Diagnostics Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The Canadian in-vitro diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. A few factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the increasing use of Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics, advanced technologies, and increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics.

IVDs are extremely valuable for disease prevention, detection, and management. They have the ability to influence almost two-thirds of clinical decision making while accounting for just 2% of healthcare spending. The emerging technological innovations in healthcare, such as bio-sensors, lab-on-a-chip, wearable devices, and POC diagnostics, are increasingly becoming an important part of the healthcare landscape. POC diagnostics are no longer limited to simple tests and can now be used for diagnosing serious conditions. For example, the POC test for Prostate-specific Antigen (PSA) is used for the diagnosis of prostate cancer in men. Similarly, several POC diagnostic products have been developed to be used on a patient’s bedside in hospitals, to get instant results without the need of sending the samples to the lab. Owing to the ease of use and ability to provide instant results, combined with ease of procurement, the use of POC diagnostics in Canada is increasing rapidly, and this, in turn, is promoting the growth of the IVD market in the country.

Scope of the Report

In-vitro diagnostics involves medical devices and consumables that are utilized to perform in vitro tests on various biological samples. They are used for the diagnosis of various medical conditions, such as chronic diseases.

Key Market Trends

Infectious Disease is Expected to Hold the Highest Revenue Share in the Application Segment

The infectious disease segment holds the major revenue share in the IVD application due to the presence of a high number of infectious disease cases. As per the World Health Organization, nearly 17 million deaths are caused each year by infectious diseases. They account for nearly 30% of the annual mortality rate, worldwide. And for certain infectious diseases like influenza, the point-of-care is well established across the developed markets, such as Canada. For infectious diseases identification, molecular diagnostics, including microarray analysis, mass spectrometry, and nucleic acid amplification is the fastest-growing segment. A large number of companies are investing for opportunistic growth in essential IVD list (EDL) by WHO, including syphilis and human papillomavirus infections. Several large companies have welcomed the EDL list of 2018 by the WHO, such as Qiagen and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These companies have technology advanced testing products for a range of infectious diseases. All these factors are helping to grow positively over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Canadian in-vitro diagnostics market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominate the market. In addition, the rising need for diagnostics due to the rising prevalence of diseases and the advances in IVD is helping the few other smaller players in entering the market. Some of the major players of the market are Becton Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Canada In-vitro Diagnostics Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Canada In-vitro Diagnostics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Canada In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Canada In-vitro Diagnostics procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Use of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics4.2.2 Advanced Technologies4.2.3 Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Stringent Regulations4.3.2 Cumbersome Reimbursement Procedures4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Technique5.1.1 Immunochemistry5.1.2 POC Diagnostics5.1.3 Molecular Diagnostics5.1.4 Hematology5.1.5 Tissue Diagnostics5.1.6 Microbiology5.1.7 Self-blood Glucose Monitoring5.1.8 Other Techniques5.2 By Product5.2.1 Instrument5.2.2 Reagent5.2.3 Data Management System5.3 By Usability5.3.1 Disposable IVD Devices5.3.2 Reusable IVD Devices5.4 By Application5.4.1 Infectious Disease5.4.2 Diabetes5.4.3 Cancer/Oncology5.4.4 Cardiology5.4.5 Autoimmune Disease5.4.6 Nephrology5.4.7 Drug Testing5.4.8 HIV/AIDS5.4.9 Other Applications5.5 By End Users5.5.1 Laboratory5.5.2 Hospital5.5.3 Other End Users6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 BioMerieux6.1.2 Danaher Corporation6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG6.1.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company6.1.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.6.1.6 Abbott Laboratories6.1.7 Arkray Inc.6.1.8 Hologic6.1.9 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

