Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market Size, Share Global Development and Forecast, Top Companies, Industry Current Trends, Application, Growth Factors to 2024 Research Report

Global Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed.

The solid tumor therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The major factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, and increasing government initiatives for cancer awareness. In addition, the other crucial driving factor is the increasing incidence of cancer. For instance, cancer has a significant impact on societies across the world. The most common cancers in 2016 were breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report. It also provides clear evidence that healthy lifestyles and public health action by governments and health practitioners could prevent this trend and prevent as many as one-third of all cancers, worldwide. The American Cancer Society, the leading body in cancer stats and figures, reports 1,685,210 estimated new cancer cases and 595,690 deaths, due to cancer in 2016, in the United States. Hence, the increasing number of patients is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, factors, such as stringent regulatory reforms and price erosion due to generic competition may hinder the growth of this market.

Solid tumor therapeutics are pharmaceuticals that specifically treat various cancers, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, and others. Solid tumors are an abnormal mass of tissue that usually does not contain cysts or liquid areas.

Breast Cancer is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue Share in the Type of Cancer Segment

Breast cancer is one of the major cancer types for which new immune-based cancer treatments are currently in development. More than 80% of all cancers are caused by solid tumors that grow as a mass of cells in a particular organ, tissue or gland. According to the American Cancer Society, as of 2018, it is estimated that approximately 268,670 new breast cancer cases are expected in the United States. And even several major companies are investing in the development of new treatments for cancers. For example, Ibrance (palbociclib) by Pfizer is for the treatment of ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer and has been approved in February 2015. A trial of the use of two drugs in combination found that tumors were completely cleared in 11% of patients with HER2-positive breast cancer and were reduced to a “minimal” size in a further 17%. Nearly 90% saw a reduction in the number of cancer cells. Hence, with the entry of new drugs the segment is expected to continue its lead as the number of cases is also helping in the growth.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for solid tumor therapeutics, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In North America, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to increasing incidence rates of cancer and increasing awareness among people, and the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure are propelling the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The solid tumor therapeutics market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the rising need for cancer treatment and increasing prevalence of cancer. However, the entry of a few smaller players in the market is excepted and they may hold a substantial share. Some of the major players of the market are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC, among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

High Opportunity in the Industry

Complications associated with Solid Tumor Therapeutics procedures.

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer4.2.2 New Product Approvals in Ovarian, Pancreatic, and Prostate Cancers4.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives for Cancer Awareness4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Reforms4.3.2 Price Erosion due to Generic Competition4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Cancer Type5.1.1 Breast Cancer5.1.2 Lung Cancer5.1.3 Colorectal Cancer5.1.4 Prostate Cancer5.1.5 Cervical Cancer5.1.6 Other Cancer Types5.2 By Drug Type5.2.1 Carboplatin5.2.2 Cisplatin5.2.3 Gemcitabine5.2.4 Paclitaxel5.2.5 Doxorubicin5.2.6 Bevacizumab5.2.7 Erlotinib5.2.8 Sunitinib5.2.9 Everolimusa5.2.10 Other Drug Types5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 UK5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Italy5.3.2.5 Spain5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Australia5.3.3.5 South Korea5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.4 Middle East & Africa5.3.4.1 GCC5.3.4.2 South Africa5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.3.5 South America5.3.5.1 Brazil5.3.5.2 Argentina5.3.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc.6.1.2 Amgen Inc.6.1.3 AstraZeneca PLC6.1.4 Baxter International Inc.6.1.5 Biogen Inc.6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH6.1.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company6.1.8 Eli Lilly and Company6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG6.1.10 GlaxoSmithKline PLC7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

