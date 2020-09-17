Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size, Share Global Industry Trends,Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Ophthalmic Lasers Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Ophthalmic Lasers Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed.

Market Overview

The ophthalmic lasers market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, increasing initiatives to control visual impairment, and increasing regulatory approvals for ophthalmic lasers.

FDA is aware that there has been, and continues to be, a considerable amount of research activity in the ophthalmic lasers arena. Hence, several number of eye lasers are receiving regulatory approvals, which help in driving the ophthalmic lasers market. In 2016, the China Food and Drug Administration (China FDA) had granted regulatory approval for the Ellex Medical Lasers Limited’s complete portfolio of glaucoma, vitreous floaters, and secondary cataract treatment lasers (collectively referred to as the “YAG laser” portfolio) in the Chinese market. With the company’s proprietary YAG laser portfolio now available to all ophthalmologists in China, the approval by China FDA had directly increased the sales in China, in 2017. Therefore, it is marked as an important milestone to expand its presence in the fast-growing market of Asia. Thus, the increase in regulatory approvals helps in driving the growth of the ophthalmic lasers market.

Scope of the Report

The ophthalmic laser is a medical device, which is used to target ophthalmic cells, in order to operate the ophthalmic disorders. Ophthalmic lasers are used for treating a wide range of eye problems. It is used in a variety of ophthalmic disorder procedures that include cataract surgery, laser trabeculoplasty, retinal photocoagulation, and laser iridotomy. Significant accuracy, low-cost, safe procedure, and convenient ophthalmic tools have increased the demand for ophthalmic lasers in the market.

Key Market Trends

Refractive Error Corrections is Expected to Hold the Highest Revenue in the Application Segment

In the application segment of the ophthalmic lasers market, refractive error corrections are projected to have the largest revenue during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the factors, such as the escalating number of refractive error cases among, both, children and adult population. Furthermore, increase in the application of femtosecond lasers in refractive error surgeries is helping in the growth of this segment.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for ophthalmic lasers, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share, owing to the increasing incidence rates of ophthalmic problems and increasing healthcare expenditure in the country, as well as the development of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The ophthalmic market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of the market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With rising incience of ophthalmic cases and increasing geriatric population, few other smaller players are expceted to enter the market. Some of the major players of the market are Alcon Laboratories Inc. (Novartis AG), Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.), Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, and IRIDEX Corporation, among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Ophthalmic Lasers procedures.

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 High Prevalence of Ophthalmic Disorders4.2.2 Increasing Regulatory Approvals for Ophthalmic Lasers4.2.3 Increasing Initiatives to Control Visual Impairments4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Huge Cost Associated with Ophthalmic Laser Therapies4.3.2 Reduced Availability of Skilled Practitioners4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Product5.1.1 Diode Lasers5.1.2 Femtosecond Lasers5.1.3 Excimer Lasers5.1.4 Nd:YAG Lasers5.1.5 SLT Lasers5.1.6 Other Products5.2 By Application5.2.1 Glaucoma5.2.2 Cataract Removal5.2.3 Refractive Error Corrections5.2.4 Diabetic Retinopathy5.2.5 Other Applications5.3 By End User5.3.1 Hospitals5.3.2 Eye Clinics5.3.3 Other End Users5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 United States5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 Germany5.4.2.2 United Kingdom5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Italy5.4.2.5 Spain5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 China5.4.3.2 Japan5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.5 South Korea5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 Middle East & Africa5.4.4.1 GCC5.4.4.2 South Africa5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.4.5 South America5.4.5.1 Brazil5.4.5.2 Argentina5.4.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Alcon Laboratories Inc. (Novartis AG)6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc.6.1.3 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.)6.1.4 Ellex Medical Lasers Limited6.1.5 IRIDEX Corporation6.1.6 LIGHTMED6.1.7 Quantel Medical6.1.8 SCHWIND Eye-tech-solutions6.1.9 Lumenis7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

