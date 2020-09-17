Newborn Screening Market Share, Size Global Regional Analysis, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Newborn Screening Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Newborn Screening Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Newborn Screening market.

The Newborn Screening Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The newborn screening market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.0%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include growing newborn screening programs, rising incidences of congenital diseases, raising funding from government sectors for newborn screening, and advancements in technologies used in newborn screening.

Newborn screening represents one of the major child health advances of the past century, and there have been many advancements in the technologies used in newborn screening. The rapid pace of developments in the field of expanded newborn screening has been made possible, by technological advances in the ability to detect multiple compounds diagnostic of different inborn errors of metabolism in neonatal dried blood specimens. After the success of newborn screening in phenylketonuria, experts in this area are optimistic that further health benefits may rise in the future. Also, one of the most exciting and powerful advancements in this field is the commercialization of hybrid instruments. The manufacturers are focusing on the high sensitivity, resolution, throughput, and cost effectiveness to gain a foothold in the market. Hence, many companies have been influenced by emerging technologies, and have adopted many new clinical testing platforms for use. The examples include the use of tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) for amino acidopathies and organic acidurias, multi-marker HPLC testing for hemoglobinopathies, multi-analyte immunoassays for HIV, Hepatitis B, and C antibodies, as well as second-tier DNA-based assays that detect mutation panels, and next-generation sequencing technologies for cystic fibrosis and other disorders. The aforementioned factors are likely to drive the market, globally.

However, factors, such as the lack of uniformity of newborn screening policies and procedures, across the world, may hinder the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Newborn screening is a preventive pediatric screening test conducted to diagnose congenital or inborn abnormalities of metabolism, in order to identify the disease. The early detection and appropriate standards of diagnosis and treatment can prevent death, and promote healthy development of an infant. The newborn screening market is driven by increase in the incidence of neonatal diseases, which leads to high demand for newborn screening tests.

Key Market Trends

Dried Blood Spot is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue Share in the Test Type Segment

Dried blood spot tests (DBS) are expected to continue their domination during the forecast period. DBS sampling has been used to screen newborn babies for congenital metabolic diseases, for over 50 years. Advantages of DBS sampling include minimal volume requirements (approximately 30 – 100 µL per spot), ease of sample attainment by finger or heel stick with minimal training required, and ease of transport and sample stability. Autism, lymphomas and leukemia, and many other metabolic conditions can be diagnosed through this test. Dried blood spot analysis offers the advantage of collecting a small sample volume, which is easily transported. Thus, rising diseases in the newborns are boosting the market growth.

However, factors, such as the lack of uniformity of newborn screening policies and procedures across the world, and false positive and false negative results, may hinder the growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for newborn screening, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This is primarily due to the growing prevalence of congenital disorders and enforced testing in all the 50 states of the nation. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidence rates of the disorders in the newborn and rising demand for advanced systems. The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to further propel the market in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The newborn screening market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of the market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. A large portion of the market share is held by companies, like Agilent Technologies Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Masimo Corp., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Newborn Screening Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Newborn Screening.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Newborn Screening Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Newborn Screening procedures.

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Growing Newborn Screening Programs4.2.2 Rising Incidences of Congenital Diseases4.2.3 Rising Funding from Government Sectors for Newborn Screening4.2.4 Advancements in Technologies Used in Newborn Screening4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Lack of Uniformity of Newborn Screening Policies and Procedures, across the World4.3.2 False Positive and False Negative Results4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Product Type5.1.1 Device5.1.1.1 Pulse Oximeter5.1.1.2 Mass Spectrometer5.1.1.3 Hearing Screening Devices5.1.1.4 Laparoscope5.1.1.5 Retinoscope5.1.1.6 Ultrasound Machine5.1.2 Assay Kits5.2 By Test Type5.2.1 Dried Blood Spot5.2.2 Hearing Screening5.2.3 Critical Congenital Heart Defect (CCHD)5.2.4 Urine Test5.2.5 Other Test Types5.3 By End User5.3.1 Hospitals5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers5.3.3 Other End Users5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 United States5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 Germany5.4.2.2 United Kingdom5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Italy5.4.2.5 Spain5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 China5.4.3.2 Japan5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.5 South Korea5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 Middle East & Africa5.4.4.1 GCC5.4.4.2 South Africa5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.4.5 South America5.4.5.1 Brazil5.4.5.2 Argentina5.4.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 AB Sciex6.1.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.6.1.4 GE Healthcare6.1.5 Masimo Corporation6.1.6 Medtronic Inc.6.1.7 Natus Medical Incorporated6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.6.1.9 Trivitron Healthcare6.1.10 ZenTech SA7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

