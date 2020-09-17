Metabolomics Market Share, Size Global Industry Demand, Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2024

Global Metabolomics Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Metabolomics Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Metabolomics market.

From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The metabolomics market was valued at USD 1,637.43 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 3,565.82 million by 2024. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.85%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The high growth rate for this market is primarily due to its high demand in scientific communities for better analysis of diseases, biological processes, and growing applications in healthcare. There are a growing number of research universities collaborating with companies in developed markets, which use a combination of separation and detection techniques, such as GC-MS, for metabolite profiling of large sets of drugs for diagnosis and treatment of several chronic diseases, like diabetes mellitus. These researches are often recognized at the national level, and governments with private equity partners provide funds for more research toward drug discovery, biomarkers, and other related studies.

Scope of the Report

Metabolomics represent a systematic study of unique chemical processes inside the cells, which involve metabolites. The collection of entire metabolites in a biological cell, tissue, organ, or organism is called metabolome, which are the end products of cellular processes. In the past one decade, the scientific communities across the world have been integrating proteomic, transcriptomic, and metabolomic information, which helps in the early analysis of any chronic genetic or infectious diseases. These are funded by several private and public funding, which helps in the growth of the metabolomics market.

Key Market Trends

Biomarker and Drug Discovery Segment, under Application, is Expected to Hold the Highest Revenue

The biomarket and drug discovery segment, under application, is projected to record a CAGR of 13.4%, over the forecast period.

Metabolomics focus mainly on profiling small-molecule metabolites (metabolic profiling), and differ from genomics and proteomics, which characterize the profiles of genes and proteins, respectively. Additionally, biomarkers are the objective and quantitatively-measurable indicators of biological or pathogenic processes. Both metabolomics and biomarkers are progressively used in drug discovery and development, managing disease progression, especially for the personalized or precision medicine. Metabolomics and biomarkers are likely to advance the drug development and personalized therapy in the future, mainly in highly demanding disease areas, such as cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, cancer, mental health, and other infectious diseases. The increasing challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry, such as dwindling discovery pipelines, limited budget sanctioned for a particular R&D, increasing regulatory control, significant gaps in the future drug markets, are expected to drive growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the market, over other regions, throughout the forecast period. The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption rate of healthcare technology, well-established direct sales channel across the region, and continuous boost to small and mid-sized metabolomics-oriented research communities and companies, globally, from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) program, help in the growth of metabolomics business.

Competitive Landscape

The metabolomics market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of the market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. The major global companies, such as Thermofisher, Bruker Corporation, and Agilent Technologies, are increasing collaboration with educational societies and research communities, funding them for more research with combination, separation, and detection technique licenses. With specific requirement to metabolite research, the HPLC and UPLC are increasingly preferred over other techniques for its most versatile separation method. Several pharmaceutical companies prefer research institutes for characterizing toxicological studies, to develop new drugs against infectious diseases. The technical advancements and combination with MS and NMR are being rapidly adopted, globally. These segments, thus, primarily drive the market.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Metabolomics Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Metabolomics Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Metabolomics procedures.

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines4.2.2 High Investments by Public and Private Sectors in the Field of Metabolomics4.2.3 Rising Need for Early and Accurate Diagnosis of Diseases4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 High Cost of Tools and Instruments4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Metabolite Analysis5.1.1 Analytical Techniques5.1.1.1 Separation Techniques5.1.1.1.1 Liquid Chromatography5.1.1.1.2 Gas Chromatography5.1.1.1.3 Capillary Electrophoresis5.1.1.2 Detection Techniques5.1.1.2.1 Mass Spectrometry5.1.1.2.2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy5.1.1.2.3 Other Detection Techniques5.1.2 Bioinformatics Tools and Database5.2 By Application5.2.1 Biomarker and Drug Discovery5.2.2 Toxicology5.2.3 Nutrigenomics5.2.4 Personalized Medicine5.2.5 Other Applications5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 United States5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 United Kingdom5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Italy5.3.2.5 Spain5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Australia5.3.3.5 South Korea5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.4 Middle East & Africa5.3.4.1 GCC5.3.4.2 South Africa5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.3.5 South America5.3.5.1 Brazil5.3.5.2 Argentina5.3.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Agilent Technologies6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.6.1.3 Bruker Corporation6.1.4 Danaher Corporation (SCIEX)6.1.5 LECO Corporation6.1.6 Shimadzu Corporation6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific6.1.8 Waters Corporation6.1.9 PerkinElmer Inc.6.1.10 Kore Technology Limited7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

