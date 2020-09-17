Gene Synthesis Market Size 2020 Global Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Gene Synthesis Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Gene Synthesis Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Gene Synthesis market.

The Gene Synthesis Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The gene synthesis market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.0%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include increasing R&D in the field of genomics and next-generation sequencing, increased government funding toward genomics, and increasing demand for personalized medicine. As personalized medicine aims to provide tailor-made therapies to individual patients, depending on the molecular basis of disease, it has become popular over recent years. Healthcare technology, genomics, connected devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence are generating vast amounts of health data and insights. This is enabling healthcare providers to offer better and faster diagnoses, and make more informed treatment decisions. Factors, such as the aging global population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, are putting unrelenting pressure on the capacity and financial viability of the healthcare systems across the world. Personalized medicine holds the promise of providing better patient care and a high safety margin while lowering the total healthcare costs. In addition, gene synthesis is also finding its applications in the molecular diagnosis of infectious and genetic diseases. Genetic tests, which can detect genetic variations and predict how a person is likely to respond to certain drugs, are becoming commercially available.

Therefore, increasing focus on personalized medicine and other factors, such as the patient-centered approach, are driving the growth of the gene synthesis market.

Scope of the Report

Gene synthesis refers to the in vitro, base-by-base synthesis of double-stranded DNA molecules. Unlike DNA replication, which occurs in vivo or by polymerase chain reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand for its initiation.

Key Market Trends

PCR-mediated Assembly is Expected to Grow Rapidly in the Gene Assembly Segment

In the gene synthesis process, the chemical synthesis is typically used to create oligonucleotides of up to 120-150 nucleotide (nt) in length. Therefore, generally, gene assembly techniques are utilized to connect small oligonucleotides with each other, to synthesize the gene of the required length. Over the past three decades, a number of methods have been developed to assemble relatively short synthetic oligonucleotides into longer gene sequences. And the PCR-mediated assembly represents one of the most prominent approaches to mediate assembly of the desired DNA sequence. Pertaining to the broad applications of PCR, such as in molecular diagnostics, forensics, and epidemiology studies, the demand, and acceptance of PCR technologies are high, which, in turn, acts as a favorable factor for the development and adoption of PCR-mediated assembly methodologies, by academia and research institutes alike.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for gene synthesis and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders, such as cancer, the aging population, increasing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, and favorable government initiatives are the primary factors responsible for the large market size.

Competitive Landscape

The gene synthesis market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of the market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Owing to the increasing number of diseases and rising drug discovery processes, few other smaller players are expected to enter the market. Some of the major players of the market are Merck KGaA, Genscript Biotech Corp., Genewiz Inc., Eurofins Genomics, and Bio Basic Inc., among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Gene Synthesis Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Gene Synthesis.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Gene Synthesis Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Gene Synthesis procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

