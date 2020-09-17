Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share 2020: Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Medical Gases and Equipment Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13347233

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Medical Gases and Equipment market.

The Medical Gases and Equipment Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the Medical Gases and Equipment Market Report 2020

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the medical gases and equipment market include the rising demand for home healthcare and point-of-care diagnostics, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, and favorable initiatives undertaken by government organizations.

Chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) are chronic diseases of the airways and other structures of the lung. Common lung diseases are asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, occupational lung diseases, and pulmonary hypertension. According to WHO, more than 3 million people die each year from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPDs), an estimated 6% of all deaths worldwide, and about 235 million people are suffering from asthma. WHO predicts that COPD may become the third leading cause of death globally, by 2030. Though these are not curable, various forms of treatment help dilate air passages and improve shortened breath, and increase the quality of life for people suffering from these diseases. Oxygen therapy is used for some chronic lung conditions, and COPD is one of these conditions. Oxygen is used to take the strain off one’s heart, not lungs. It helps in preventing pulmonary artery hypertension. Long-term oxygen use can help relieve the strain on the heart. Other medical gases are also used to treat different chronic respiratory conditions, and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases acts as a driver for the growth of the medical gases and equipment market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, medical gases and equipment are defined as gases and equipment, which are used for therapeutic diagnosis and curative purposes, as well as for pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. The market is segmented by product type, end user, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Oxygen Segment, under Product Type, is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast PeriodThe oxygen gas is expected to be the fastest growing segment, as it provides a base for all modern anesthetic techniques and life support for artificially ventilated patients. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and road accidents across the world are major factors boosting the growth of the market. The patients admitted in intensive care units and ambulatory care for various types of surgeries require oxygen gas for life support. The oxygen supply sources are divided into two categories, namely, bulk oxygen systems and cylinder-manifold-supply systems. According to the estimates of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), in 2017, there were 34,247 motor vehicle crashes in the United States, leading to around 37,133 deaths. Thus, owing to the rising cases of road accidents, there may be a huge demand for oxygen in various life care settings. Thus, due to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period.

The oxygen gas is expected to be the fastest growing segment, as it provides a base for all modern anesthetic techniques and life support for artificially ventilated patients. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and road accidents across the world are major factors boosting the growth of the market. The patients admitted in intensive care units and ambulatory care for various types of surgeries require oxygen gas for life support. The oxygen supply sources are divided into two categories, namely, bulk oxygen systems and cylinder-manifold-supply systems. According to the estimates of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), in 2017, there were 34,247 motor vehicle crashes in the United States, leading to around 37,133 deaths. Thus, owing to the rising cases of road accidents, there may be a huge demand for oxygen in various life care settings. Thus, due to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in the Market

North America is held a major share for the medical gases and equipment market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. This steady growth rate is majorly attributed to the increasing use of medical gases and equipment in the management of various respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma. The growing incidences of COPD, asthma, and other medical conditions, such as cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases, are expected to drive the demand for medical gases and equipment in the United States, during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the incidence rate of COPD in the United States was 44.3 per 100,000, in 2014. Presence of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, especially intensive care units, well-established medical gas market, a high prevalence of patients with respiratory disorders, and growing geriatric population have contributed to the largest share of the US market, in the global market. In the United States, the medical gases sector is in the middle of a shift in standards, analysis, and delivery procedures, which results from the current increase in the use of home oxygen therapy, to the modernization of medical gas standards and the means of supply.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately consolidated, owing to the presence of a few key players in the market. Some of the market players are Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Atlas Copco, BeaconMedaes, the Linde Group, Flogas, Messer Group GmbH, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13347233

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Medical Gases and Equipment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Medical Gases and Equipment procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13347233

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Rising Demand for Home Healthcare and Point-of-care Diagnostics4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases4.2.3 Favorable Initiatives Undertaken by Government Organizations4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Process4.3.2 Limited Healthcare Reimbursement4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Product5.1.1 Medical Gases5.1.1.1 Pure Medical Gases5.1.1.1.1 Oxygen Gas5.1.1.1.2 Nitrous Oxide Gas5.1.1.1.3 Nitrogen Gas5.1.1.1.4 Carbon Dioxide Gas5.1.1.1.5 Helium Gas5.1.1.1.6 Other Gases5.1.1.2 Medical Gas Mixtures5.1.1.2.1 Carbon Dioxide and Oxygen Mixture5.1.1.2.2 Helium and Oxygen Mixture5.1.1.2.3 Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen Mixture5.1.1.2.4 Other Medical Gas Mixtures5.1.1.3 Biological Atmosphere5.1.2 Medical Gas Equipment5.1.2.1 Compressors5.1.2.2 Cylinders5.1.2.3 Hose assemblies and valves5.1.2.4 Manifolds5.1.2.5 Masks5.1.2.6 Vacuum Systems5.1.2.7 Other Medical Gas Equipment5.2 By End User5.2.1 Hospitals5.2.2 Ambulatory Care5.2.3 Other End Users5.3 Geography5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 United States5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.1.3 Mexico5.3.2 Europe5.3.2.1 Germany5.3.2.2 United Kingdom5.3.2.3 France5.3.2.4 Italy5.3.2.5 Spain5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 China5.3.3.2 Japan5.3.3.3 India5.3.3.4 Australia5.3.3.5 South Korea5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.3.4 Middle East & Africa5.3.4.1 GCC5.3.4.2 South Africa5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.3.5 South America5.3.5.1 Brazil5.3.5.2 Argentina5.3.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Air Liquide6.1.2 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.6.1.3 Amico Group of Companies6.1.4 Atlas Copco6.1.5 BeaconMedaes6.1.6 Flogas6.1.7 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.6.1.8 Messer Group GmbH6.1.9 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation6.1.10 The Linde Group7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347233

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Market 2020 Size,Share Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Facial Wash & Cleanser Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Top Companies, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, Future Outlook Report 2020 To 2024

Tomato Seed Market 2020 Size,Share Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Coagulation Factors Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Growth rate, Application and Forecasts by 2024

Wearable Electronic Devices Market Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020-2026

Corneal Topography Market Share, Size Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2025

Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Share 2020 – Global Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2020 – 2024

Cone Crushers Market Share, Size Global Industry Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Land Mobile Radio System Market Share, Size Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2027

Mining Chemicals Market Size 2020 Global Comprehensive Research Study,Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2024