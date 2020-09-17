Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Share 2020 Global Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2020

Global Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13347234

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Anti-hypertensive Drugs market.

The Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Report 2020

Market Overview

The anti-hypertensive drugs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing prevalence of hypertension, growing initiatives by private and government organizations, and rising awareness about hypertension.

The prevalence of hypertension has observed a significant rise over the past few years. Generally, blood pressure rises and falls throughout the day. However, it can damage one’s heart and result in health problems, if it stays high for a long time. High blood pressure is called hypertension. High blood pressure is the most harmful factor when it comes to the risk of heart disease and stroke, which is the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), about 75 million American adults (32%) have high blood pressure (hypertension), but only about half (54%) of people with high blood pressure have their condition under control. High blood pressure was a primary and contributing cause of death for more than 410,000 American citizens, in 2014. CDC also states that high blood pressure costs the nation USD 48.6 billion every year. This total includes the medications to treat high blood pressure, cost of health care services, and missed days of work.

However, even though most blood pressure medicines are easy to administrate, almost all medicines show certain side effects. Some common side effects of the antihypertensive medicines include cough, diarrhea or constipation, dizziness or lightheadedness, erection problems, feeling nervous, feeling tired, weak, drowsy, or a lack of energy, headache, skin rash, nausea or vomiting, and weight loss or gain without trying. These various side effects associated with the antihypertensive drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Antihypertensive drugs are referred to as a class of drugs that are used in treating hypertension (high blood pressure). There are many classes of antihypertensive drugs, which have the ability to lower blood pressure by different means, and thus, prevent the complications associated with high blood pressure, including stroke and myocardial infarction.

Key Market Trends

Diuretics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Therapeutic Class

Thiazide diuretics are the cornerstone of treatment for hypertension in most patients. Hydrochlorothiazide is the most commonly used thiazide diuretic in the United States. The Joint National Committee on the prevention, detection, evaluation, and treatment of high blood pressure recommends thiazide-type diuretics to be one of the preferred drug treatments for hypertension, whether used on its own or along with other antihypertensive drugs, such as calcium channel blockers. Moreover, it was also noted that more than one-third of the adults affected by hypertension were reported to take diuretics.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

According to the AHA (American heart association), 74.9% of hypertension patients are currently undergoing treatment, and only 52.2% of patients have it under control. AHA projection shows that by 2030, about 41.4% of adults in the United States are expected to have hypertension. The demand for prompt and accurate diagnosis, and treatment of hypertension, identifying people predisposed to the disease, presence of technically advanced healthcare infrastructure, and management of the prognosis of the disease are some of the key market drivers of the North American anti-hypertension market.

Competitive Landscape

The anti-hypertensive drugs market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Astrazeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd, Lupin Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, and Sanofi SA, among others, hold the substantial market share in the anti-hypertensive drugs market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13347234

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Anti-hypertensive Drugs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Anti-hypertensive Drugs procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13347234

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension4.2.2 Growing Initiatives by Private and Government Organizations4.2.3 Rising Awareness about Hypertension4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Multiple Major Drug Patent Expiration4.3.2 Side-effects of Treatment Options4.3.3 Rise in Non-pharmacological Therapy4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Therapeutic Class5.1.1 Diuretics5.1.2 Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors5.1.3 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)5.1.4 Beta Blockers5.1.5 Alpha Blockers5.1.6 Renin Inhibitors5.1.7 Calcium Channel Blockers5.1.8 Other Therapeutic Classes5.2 Geography5.2.1 North America5.2.1.1 United States5.2.1.2 Canada5.2.1.3 Mexico5.2.2 Europe5.2.2.1 Germany5.2.2.2 United Kingdom5.2.2.3 France5.2.2.4 Italy5.2.2.5 Spain5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe5.2.3 Asia-Pacific5.2.3.1 China5.2.3.2 Japan5.2.3.3 India5.2.3.4 Australia5.2.3.5 South korea5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.2.4 Middle East & Africa5.2.4.1 GCC5.2.4.2 South Africa5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.2.5 South America5.2.5.1 Brazil5.2.5.2 Argentina5.2.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Astrazeneca PLC6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim6.1.3 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Ltd6.1.5 Lupin Limited6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.6.1.7 Novartis AG6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.6.1.9 Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited6.1.10 Sanofi SA7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13347234

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Wireless Connectivity Market 2020 Size,Share Global Development Status, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

Disposable Mask With Valve Market Top Companies, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report, (Volume and Value) and Growth to 2024 Shared in Latest Analysis

Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market 2020 Size,Share Global Development Status, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market 2020 Development, Growth, Trends, Demand, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2024

RF Amplifiers Market Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2026

Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Share, Global Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2025

Specialty Snacks Market Size 2020 Global Competitors Strategy, Industry Trends, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Market Share, Size Global Historical Analysis,Industry Key Strategies, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Egypt Honey Market Size 2020 Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2023

Hydrogen Compressor Market Share 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024