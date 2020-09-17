Mexico Endoscopy Devices Market Share 2020 Global Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Global Growth, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2020

Global Mexico Endoscopy Devices Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Mexico Endoscopy Devices Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Mexico Endoscopy Devices market.

The Mexico Endoscopy Devices Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The Mexican endoscopy devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.15%, during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of endoscopy for treatment and diagnosis, and technological advancements leading to enhanced applications.

The increasing usage of minimally-invasive surgical techniques, particularly in gastric surgeries, can be attributed to the constant innovations in robotics and virtual techniques in surgical practices. Benefits associated with minimally-invasive surgeries, such as increased safety, decreased scarring, faster recovery, and reduced length of hospital stay, increase the preference for minimally-invasive surgical techniques over other techniques. The laparoscopy surgery is one of the most preferred type of minimally-invasive surgeries that is performed across the country. Laparoscopic surgery has been witnessing a number of developments for the treatment of colon and gastric cancer, and cholecystectomy. Hence, rising awareness among the Mexican population, regarding minimally-invasive procedures, along with growing prevalence of chronic diseases, nationwide, is boosting the demand for endoscopy devices.

However, several hygiene issues have been arising due to the use of endoscopes in multiple patients. These endoscopes are fitted with cameras and sensors, and should be sterilized and disinfected after every use. Contaminated endoscopes are the medical devices regularly associated with outbreaks of healthcare-associated infections. Flexible endoscopes may become heavily contaminated with blood, secretions, and micro-organisms, and are also difficult to clean and disinfect. Endoscopes have revolutionized the treatment and prevention of certain diseases, but they are also imposing the risk of infection that is associated with the usage of the devices, thus negatively impacting the growth of the market studied.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, endoscopy devices are minimally-invasive and can be inserted into natural openings of the human body, in order to observe an internal organ or a tissue in detail. Endoscopic surgeries are performed for imaging procedures and minor surgeries.

Key Market Trends

Capsule Endoscope is Expected to Show Lucrative Growth in the Endoscopy Device Type

Capsule endoscopy is an effective, automatic, simple, and painless method of imaging the mucosa of the digestive tract. It has numerous potential applications and a rising role in the digestive pathological examination. The market for capsule endoscope is expected to be driven by favorable reimbursement policies, technological advancements, and an increasing number of new players in the market. The usage of a capsule endoscope not only makes a patient’s visits to the hospitals/clinics more comfortable, but also lowers the examination costs, while offering proper treatment. A capsule endoscope is designed as a disposable device after use. This eliminates any possibility of in-hospital infection, as in the case of conventional endoscopy.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, Ethicon Endo-Surgery (Johnson and Johnson), Fujifilm Holdings, Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, and STERIS Corporation, among others, hold the substantial market share in the Mexican endoscopy devices market.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Mexico Endoscopy Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Mexico Endoscopy Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Mexico Endoscopy Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Mexico Endoscopy Devices procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Minimally-invasive Surgeries4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Endoscopy for Treatment and Diagnosis4.2.3 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Technicians4.3.2 Infections Caused by Endoscopes4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Type of Device5.1.1 Endoscopy Device5.1.1.1 Rigid Endoscope5.1.1.2 Flexible Endoscope5.1.1.3 Capsule Endoscope5.1.1.4 Robot-assisted Endoscope5.1.1.5 Other Endoscopy Devices5.1.2 Endoscopic Operative Device5.1.2.1 Irrigation/Suction System5.1.2.2 Access Device5.1.2.3 Wound Protector5.1.2.4 Insufflation Device5.1.2.5 Operative Manual Instrument5.1.2.6 Other Endoscopic Operative Devices5.1.3 Visualization Equipment5.1.3.1 Endoscopic Camera5.1.3.2 SD Visualization System5.1.3.3 HD Visualization System5.2 Application5.2.1 Gastroenterology5.2.2 Pulmonology5.2.3 Urology5.2.4 Cardiology5.2.5 Gynecology5.2.6 Other Applications6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation6.1.2 Conmed Corporation6.1.3 Cook Medical6.1.4 Ethicon Endo-Surgery (Johnson and Johnson)6.1.5 Fujifilm Holdings6.1.6 Medtronic PLC6.1.7 Olympus Corporation6.1.8 Richard Wolf GmbH6.1.9 STERIS Corporation7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

