Refurbished Medical Devices Market Share 2020 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Market Overview

The global refurbished medical devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors driving the market growth include cost containment pressure on healthcare organizations, a large inventory of old or used medical devices, the rising trend of medical tourism, and increasing rate of private healthcare institutions.

Along with the demand for new equipment, there is an increasing demand for refurbished medical equipment around the world. In fact, an increasing number of hospitals, which are new, are opting for alternate options to cut down on the capital investments. With the emerging technologies, there has been an increasing trend of ‘affordable buying,’ which is the basic reason for the emergence of the refurbished devices market. For example, today, a customer who is looking for any CT scanner under 4-slice, opts for a refurbished unit, rather than a brand new system. The refurbished equipment allows buying of necessary devices at affordable prices, without compromising on quality; therefore healthcare facilities, including small and medium ones, purchase refurbished medical devices. Hence, the refurbished medical devices market is increasing at a high growth rate.

However, the general perception of the refurbished devices impedes the growth of this market. A reused or refurbished device is often doubted for its durability and quality. There is always a perceived risk of accuracy and quality of outputs, associated with the refurbished devices. If not all, some medical devices do lose their capability to produce quality outputs, after being used for a certain period. Hospitals often refrain from buying these types of equipment, in the fear of risking a patient’s life and their reputation in the healthcare industry. Moreover, the governments have strict punishments for the hospitals, if the use of refurbished devices harms a patient at any level. Additionally, the lack of awareness about the benefits of refurbished equipment is also restraining the growth of the global refurbished medical devices market.

Scope of the Report

Refurbishment is a methodical process that brings used equipment to almost the same condition as new equipment (or sometimes even better condition for that matter). Such action provides for significant benefits both from an environmental and a social perspective. Refurbishment of medical equipment means extending the overall lifetime of the equipment itself, generally from 5/7 to 10/14 years or even more. Hence it qualifies as a method of reusing and preventing waste. This activity saves energy as well as the materials used for producing a new device.

Key Market Trends

Medical Imaging Equipment is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Product Type

Medical imaging is the process of making a visual representation of the interior of the body for medical intervention. These instruments help in establishing a database of normal anatomy and physiology of internal organs so that any abnormality can be noticed immediately. The medical imaging equipment includes X-ray machines, ultrasound systems, MRI machines, CT scanners, and nuclear imaging systems (pet, spect, and pet/CT), among others. Majority of the clinics and hospitals that have purchased, used, or refurbished medical equipment generally have neutral-to-positive experiences with the purchase. Most end users have been found to indicate that they purchased used or refurbished equipment due to budgetary constraints.

North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

North America dominates the global market, due to the high incidence of various chronic .diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer. In addition to that, supportive regulatory policies for selling and using refurbished medical equipment are also expected to drive the growth of this market in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The global refurbished medical devices market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Agito medical A/S, Avante Health Solutions, Block Imaging International, Inc., Everx Pvt Ltd., GE Healthcare, Integrity Medical systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Radio Oncology Systems Inc., Siemens Healthcare Systems, and Soma Technology, among others, hold substantial market shares in the refurbished medical devices market.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Refurbished Medical Devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Cost Containment Pressure on Healthcare Organizations4.2.2 Large Inventory of Old or Used Medical Devices4.2.3 Rising Trend of Medical Tourism4.2.4 Growing Rate of Private Healthcare Institutions4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Quality Issues of Refurbished Medical Equipment among End Users4.3.2 Reluctance to Purchase Refurbished Medical Equipment Among Public Healthcare Providers4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Product5.1.1 Medical Imaging Equipment5.1.1.1 X-Ray Machines5.1.1.2 Ultrasound Systems5.1.1.3 MRI Machines5.1.1.4 CT Scanners5.1.1.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems (Pet, Spect, and Pet/CT)5.1.1.6 Other Medical Imaging Equipment5.1.2 Operating Room & Surgical Equipment5.1.2.1 Anesthesia Machines5.1.2.2 CO2 and Agent Monitors5.1.2.3 Microscopes5.1.2.4 Electrosurgical Units5.1.2.5 Other Operating Room and Surgical Equipment5.1.3 Patient Monitors5.1.3.1 Multiparameter Monitors5.1.3.2 Electrocardiography Devices (ECG)5.1.3.3 Pulse Oximeters5.1.3.4 Non-invasive Blood Pressure Monitors5.1.4 Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment5.1.5 Neurology Equipment5.1.6 Endoscopy Equipment5.1.7 Intensive Care Units5.1.8 Other Medical Equipment5.2 Geography5.2.1 North America5.2.1.1 US5.2.1.2 Canada5.2.1.3 Mexico5.2.2 Europe5.2.2.1 Germany5.2.2.2 UK5.2.2.3 France5.2.2.4 Italy5.2.2.5 Spain5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe5.2.3 Asia-Pacific5.2.3.1 China5.2.3.2 Japan5.2.3.3 India5.2.3.4 Australia5.2.3.5 South Korea5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.2.4 Middle East & Africa5.2.4.1 GCC5.2.4.2 South Africa5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.2.5 South America5.2.5.1 Brazil5.2.5.2 Argentina5.2.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Agito medical A/S6.1.2 Avante Health Solutions6.1.3 Block Imaging International, Inc.6.1.4 Everx Pvt Ltd.6.1.5 GE Healthcare6.1.6 Integrity Medical systems Inc.6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.6.1.8 Radio Oncology Systems Inc.6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare Systems6.1.10 Soma Technology7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

