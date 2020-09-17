Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share 2020 Global Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2024

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Sepsis Diagnostics Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Sepsis Diagnostics market.

The Sepsis Diagnostics Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Market Overview

The major factors for the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market include the increasing prevalence of sepsis, the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing number of pneumonia cases, rise in the number of sepsis procedures, and an increase in funding for sepsis-related research activities.

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are the most common complications among hospitalized patients, with an estimated incidence of 4.5 HAIs per 100 hospital admissions and an annual cost ranging between USD 35 billion and USD 45 billion. These HAIs are also called nosocomial infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in every 20 patients, who are admitted for the treatment, may develop a nosocomial infection. Hospital-acquired infections result in more than 99,000 deaths each year. HAIs are ranked among the top five leading causes of death in the United States. Some of the most common hospital-acquired infection cases include surgical infections, respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, and bloodstream infections. Post-surgery bloodstream infections have increased by 8%, while urinary tract infections, due to the use of a catheter after surgery, have increased by 3.6%, as per the American Hospital Association. Healthcare facilities, care teams, and individual doctors and nurses are also aware of infection-related issues and take specific steps to prevent them. Similar status of hospital-acquired infections has been observed across the world and is boosting the need for sepsis diagnosis. Hence, the rise in hospital-acquired infections is expected to drive the overall growth of the sepsis diagnosis market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, sepsis diagnostics is the study of diagnosis of sepsis, which is a serious and life-threatening clinical condition that generally results from a primary bacterial infection or, less frequently, from a fungal and/or viral infection The market is segmented by technology, product, diagnostic method, pathogen, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Molecular Diagnostics Segment under Technology-wise Segmentation is expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast Period.

Sepsis, affecting nearly 1 out of every 23 hospitalized patients, is the sixth-most common reason for hospitalization. Rapid and accurate profiling of infection-causing pathogens remains a significant challenge in modern healthcare. Finally, identification of the causative pathogen is essential in selecting appropriate antibiotic therapy as part of the treatment. These requirements make molecular diagnostics (MDx) an attractive approach to consider for sepsis diagnostics. Molecular diagnostics have attracted several multinational companies and institutions, owing to their easy feasibility and accuracy in detection methods. The blood culture analysis for rapid and accurate profiling of infections has been the gold standard for the molecular diagnostic method. However, the cost of molecular diagnostics has remained very high, as compared to conventional procedures, which restricts its market growth. Several companies are investing in point of care molecular diagnostics for early diagnosis of bacterial and viral pathogens and better patient management. The well-established healthcare infrastructure with high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies and raising awareness for early disease diagnosis is expected to drive the growth of the market studied.

North America is expected to hold the Largest Market Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the sepsis diagnostics market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. According to the CDC statistics in 2018, sepsis affects more than a million Americans every year and leads to 15% to 30% deaths in the United States. Furthermore, the number of cases of sepsis is rising on a yearly basis in the country, due to factors, such as the rise in geriatric population, infections that are incurable by antibiotics, and higher risks of the disease among people who have undergone an organ transplant. The National Institutes of Health supports many studies that are focused on sepsis, which is evaluating various potential treatments for the disease. CDC launched the ‘Get Ahead of Sepsis’, which is an educational initiative to protect Americans from the effect of sepsis. This initiative calls on healthcare professionals to educate patients, prevent infections, identify and diagnose sepsis at an early stage, and start sepsis treatment fast. Emerging technologies linked with an enhanced understanding of the immature and developing neonatal immune system responses to early infection provide an opportunity to develop critically needed biomarkers to improve early identiﬁcation in this high-risk population. So, the increasing prevalence of sepsis, along with government initiative may augment the growth of the market studied.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately consolidated owing to the presence of a few key players. Some of the market players are Abbott, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, bioMérieux SA, Bruker Corporation, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Immunexpress Inc., Luminex Corporation, Response Biomedical Corp., T2 Biosystems, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Sepsis Diagnostics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Sepsis Diagnostics procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Sepsis4.2.2 Growing Incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections4.2.3 Rise in the Number of Sepsis Procedures and Increase in Funding for Sepsis-related Research Activities4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 High Cost of Automated Diagnostic Instruments4.3.2 Lack of Well-established Reimbursement Policies for Sepsis4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Technology5.1.1 Molecular Diagnostics5.1.2 Microbiology5.1.3 Immunoassay5.1.4 Other Technologies5.2 By Product5.2.1 Instruments5.2.2 Assays and Reagents5.2.3 Other Products5.3 By Diagnostic Method5.3.1 Conventional Diagnostics5.3.2 Automated Diagnostics5.4 By Pathogen5.4.1 Bacterial Sepsis5.4.2 Fungal Sepsis5.4.3 Other Pathogens5.5 Geography5.5.1 North America5.5.1.1 US5.5.1.2 Canada5.5.1.3 Mexico5.5.2 Europe5.5.2.1 Germany5.5.2.2 UK5.5.2.3 France5.5.2.4 Italy5.5.2.5 Spain5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe5.5.3 Asia-Pacific5.5.3.1 China5.5.3.2 Japan5.5.3.3 India5.5.3.4 Australia5.5.3.5 South Korea5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.5.4 Middle East & Africa5.5.4.1 GCC5.5.4.2 South Africa5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.5.5 South America5.5.5.1 Brazil5.5.5.2 Argentina5.5.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Abbott6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson, and Company6.1.3 bioMérieux SA6.1.4 Bruker Corporation6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd6.1.6 Immunexpress Inc.6.1.7 Luminex Corporation6.1.8 Response Biomedical Corp.6.1.9 T2 Biosystems, Inc.6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

