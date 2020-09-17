Endometrial Cancer Market Share 2020: Global Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global Endometrial Cancer Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Endometrial Cancer Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years.

The Endometrial Cancer Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed.

Market Overview

The global endometrial cancer market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this market include a rise in awareness about uterine diseases and their available therapies, innovation in drug development and subsequent technological advancements, and increasing healthcare expenditure. For instance, in most countries, the rate at which healthcare expenditure is increasing is higher than the rate of economic growth, and this is a trend that has been observed over the decades. The presence of equitable, responsive, and efficient health systems across the countries of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has also contributed to the maximum share of GDP being utilized as healthcare expenditure. Moreover, with the increase in the number of people diagnosed with cancer, the introduction of new therapies is expected to increase the costs of cancer care. Cancer treatment can be very expensive, especially with the patients and survivors often needing long-term treatment and monitoring. Additionally, attractive healthcare insurance plans and better reimbursement rates play a vital role in increasing people’s expenditure on treatments, which is expected to drive the market studied.

However, factors, such as the adverse effects of the treatment and high toxicity of drugs are expected to hinder the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Endometrial cancer is the malignancy that develops in the layers of the cells that form the endometrium, the lining of the uterus. Women with high blood pressure, diabetes, or breast cancer are at a greater risk of being affected by endometrial cancer.

Key Market Trends

Chemotherapy is expected to hold the Highest Revenue Share in the Type of Therapy Segmentation

In the global endometrial cancer market, the chemotherapy segment is expected to witness a moderate CAGR, owing to the lesser number of drugs approved for the treatment of endometrial cancer. However, the segment is expected to hold the largest share in the type of therapy; this is due to the high adoption rate of chemotherapy when compared to radiation and surgical treatment. Besides, the chemotherapeutic agents, such as carboplatin and paclitaxel, are commonly recommended as the first line of therapy in the majority of the cancer cases, which increases demand for these products. For example, recently the US FDA approved the IXEMPRA (ixabepilone) for use in the treatment of endometrial cancer and this is expected to drive the growth of the market.

North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for endometrial cancer and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years due to a high incidence of uterine serous carcinoma. In North America, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to increasing prevalence rates of endometrial cancers. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that in 2019, approximately 61,880 new cases of cancer of the uterus will be diagnosed in the United States. This, along with other factors, such as the rising awareness for the diagnosis of cancer and the presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure are expected to propel the market in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The endometrial cancer market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Due to the rising prevalence of cancer, there are several products in the trails; henceforth, it is expected that few other smaller players may enter into the market. Some of the major players of the market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., R-Pharm-US LLC, Elekta AB, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc., among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Endometrial Cancer Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Endometrial Cancer.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Endometrial Cancer Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Endometrial Cancer procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Deliverables1.2 Study Assumptions1.3 Scope of the Study2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Rising Awareness about Uterine Diseases and their Available Therapies4.2.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure4.2.3 Innovation in Drug Development and Subsequent Technological Advancements4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 High Cost Associated with the Treatment4.3.2 Adverse Effects of the Treatment and High Toxicity of Drugs4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Type of Cancer5.1.1 Endometrial Carcinoma5.1.1.1 Adenocarcinoma5.1.1.2 Carcinosarcoma5.1.1.3 Squamous Cell Carcinoma5.1.1.4 Other Types of Cancer5.1.2 Uterine Sarcomas5.2 By Type of Therapy5.2.1 Immunotherapy5.2.2 Radiation Therapy5.2.3 Chemotherapy5.2.4 Other Types of Therapies5.3 By Diagnosis Method5.3.1 Biopsy5.3.2 Pelvic Ultrasound5.3.3 Hysteroscopy5.3.4 CT Scan5.3.5 Other Diagnosis Methods5.4 Geography5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 US5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.1.3 Mexico5.4.2 Europe5.4.2.1 Germany5.4.2.2 UK5.4.2.3 France5.4.2.4 Italy5.4.2.5 Spain5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 China5.4.3.2 Japan5.4.3.3 India5.4.3.4 Australia5.4.3.5 South Korea5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4.4 Middle East & Africa5.4.4.1 GCC5.4.4.2 South Africa5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa5.4.5 South America5.4.5.1 Brazil5.4.5.2 Argentina5.4.5.3 Rest of South America6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Sun Pharmaceuticals6.1.2 Mylan6.1.3 AstraZeneca Plc6.1.4 Novartis AG6.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company6.1.6 R-Pharm-US LLC.6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.6.1.8 Elekta AB6.1.9 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

