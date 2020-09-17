Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2020| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026 | Atlas Roofing, Beipeng Technology, BNBM Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Thermal Insulation Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2148301/global-building-thermal-insulation-boards-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Thermal Insulation Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Research Report: Atlas Roofing, Beipeng Technology, BNBM Group, Byucksan Corporation, Cellofoam, Dow, GAF, Huntsman International, Jia Fu Da, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group, Knauf Insulation, Lfhuaneng, Linzmeier, Owens Corning, Ravago, Recticel, Rockwool International, Saint-Gobain, Steinbach, Taishi Rock, TECHNONICOL Corporation, UNILIN Insulation, URSA

Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Types: Rock Wool

Glass Wool

EPS/XPS

PU/PIR

Others



Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Applications: Wall

Roof

Floor

Other



The Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Thermal Insulation Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Thermal Insulation Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2148301/global-building-thermal-insulation-boards-market

Table of Contents:

1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Overview

1.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Product Overview

1.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rock Wool

1.2.2 Glass Wool

1.2.3 EPS/XPS

1.2.4 PU/PIR

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Building Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Building Thermal Insulation Materials as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Materials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application

4.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wall

4.1.2 Roof

4.1.3 Floor

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application

4.5.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials by Application

5 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Building Thermal Insulation Materials Business

10.1 Atlas Roofing

10.1.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

10.1.2 Atlas Roofing Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.1.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Developments

10.2 Beipeng Technology

10.2.1 Beipeng Technology Corporation Information

10.2.2 Beipeng Technology Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Beipeng Technology Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Atlas Roofing Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.2.5 Beipeng Technology Recent Developments

10.3 BNBM Group

10.3.1 BNBM Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 BNBM Group Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BNBM Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.3.5 BNBM Group Recent Developments

10.4 Byucksan Corporation

10.4.1 Byucksan Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Byucksan Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Byucksan Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.4.5 Byucksan Corporation Recent Developments

10.5 Cellofoam

10.5.1 Cellofoam Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cellofoam Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Cellofoam Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.5.5 Cellofoam Recent Developments

10.6 Dow

10.6.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dow Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Dow Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Dow Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.6.5 Dow Recent Developments

10.7 GAF

10.7.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.7.2 GAF Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 GAF Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.7.5 GAF Recent Developments

10.8 Huntsman International

10.8.1 Huntsman International Corporation Information

10.8.2 Huntsman International Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Huntsman International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Huntsman International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.8.5 Huntsman International Recent Developments

10.9 Jia Fu Da

10.9.1 Jia Fu Da Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jia Fu Da Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jia Fu Da Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.9.5 Jia Fu Da Recent Developments

10.10 Johns Manville

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Johns Manville Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments

10.11 Kingspan Group

10.11.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kingspan Group Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kingspan Group Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.11.5 Kingspan Group Recent Developments

10.12 Knauf Insulation

10.12.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Knauf Insulation Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Knauf Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.12.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Developments

10.13 Lfhuaneng

10.13.1 Lfhuaneng Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lfhuaneng Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Lfhuaneng Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.13.5 Lfhuaneng Recent Developments

10.14 Linzmeier

10.14.1 Linzmeier Corporation Information

10.14.2 Linzmeier Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Linzmeier Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.14.5 Linzmeier Recent Developments

10.15 Owens Corning

10.15.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.15.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Owens Corning Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.15.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

10.16 Ravago

10.16.1 Ravago Corporation Information

10.16.2 Ravago Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Ravago Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Ravago Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.16.5 Ravago Recent Developments

10.17 Recticel

10.17.1 Recticel Corporation Information

10.17.2 Recticel Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Recticel Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.17.5 Recticel Recent Developments

10.18 Rockwool International

10.18.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information

10.18.2 Rockwool International Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Rockwool International Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.18.5 Rockwool International Recent Developments

10.19 Saint-Gobain

10.19.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.19.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Saint-Gobain Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.19.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

10.20 Steinbach

10.20.1 Steinbach Corporation Information

10.20.2 Steinbach Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Steinbach Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.20.5 Steinbach Recent Developments

10.21 Taishi Rock

10.21.1 Taishi Rock Corporation Information

10.21.2 Taishi Rock Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Taishi Rock Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.21.5 Taishi Rock Recent Developments

10.22 TECHNONICOL Corporation

10.22.1 TECHNONICOL Corporation Corporation Information

10.22.2 TECHNONICOL Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 TECHNONICOL Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 TECHNONICOL Corporation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.22.5 TECHNONICOL Corporation Recent Developments

10.23 UNILIN Insulation

10.23.1 UNILIN Insulation Corporation Information

10.23.2 UNILIN Insulation Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 UNILIN Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.23.5 UNILIN Insulation Recent Developments

10.24 URSA

10.24.1 URSA Corporation Information

10.24.2 URSA Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 URSA Building Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.24.5 URSA Recent Developments

11 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Industry Trends

11.4.2 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Drivers

11.4.3 Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”