Plant-Based Proteins Market is Booming Worldwide (2020-2026)-Says QYResearch | Glanbia, DowDuPont, Roquette Freres

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Plant-Based Proteins market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Plant-Based Proteins market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Plant-Based Proteins market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Glanbia, DowDuPont, Roquette Freres, Archer-Daniels Midland, Cargill, Burcon Nutrascience, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, Agt Food & Ingredients, Ingredion, CHS, The Scoular, Fuji Oil, Wilmar, Ag Processing, Batory Foods, Devansoy, Crown Soya Protein, Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry, Gushen, Biopress Market Segment by Product Type: Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Others Market Segment by Application: Supplements & Nutritional Powders, Beverages, Protein & Nutritional Bars, Bakery & Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Meat Products, Dairy Products, Infant Nutrition, Animal Feed

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Plant-Based Proteins market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plant-Based Proteins market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Plant-Based Proteins industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plant-Based Proteins market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plant-Based Proteins market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plant-Based Proteins market

TOC

1 Plant-Based Proteins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plant-Based Proteins

1.2 Plant-Based Proteins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Soy Protein

1.2.3 Wheat Protein

1.2.4 Pea Protein

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Plant-Based Proteins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plant-Based Proteins Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Supplements & Nutritional Powders

1.3.3 Beverages

1.3.4 Protein & Nutritional Bars

1.3.5 Bakery & Snacks

1.3.6 Breakfast Cereals

1.3.7 Meat Products

1.3.8 Dairy Products

1.3.9 Infant Nutrition

1.3.10 Animal Feed

1.4 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Plant-Based Proteins Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Plant-Based Proteins Industry

1.6 Plant-Based Proteins Market Trends 2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Plant-Based Proteins Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Plant-Based Proteins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plant-Based Proteins Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Plant-Based Proteins Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Plant-Based Proteins Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Plant-Based Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Plant-Based Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Plant-Based Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Proteins Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Plant-Based Proteins Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Plant-Based Proteins Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant-Based Proteins Business

6.1 Glanbia

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Glanbia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Glanbia Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Glanbia Products Offered

6.1.5 Glanbia Recent Development

6.2 DowDuPont

6.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 DowDuPont Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.3 Roquette Freres

6.3.1 Roquette Freres Corporation Information

6.3.2 Roquette Freres Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Roquette Freres Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Roquette Freres Products Offered

6.3.5 Roquette Freres Recent Development

6.4 Archer-Daniels Midland

6.4.1 Archer-Daniels Midland Corporation Information

6.4.2 Archer-Daniels Midland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Archer-Daniels Midland Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Archer-Daniels Midland Products Offered

6.4.5 Archer-Daniels Midland Recent Development

6.5 Cargill

6.5.1 Cargill Corporation Information

6.5.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Cargill Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Cargill Products Offered

6.5.5 Cargill Recent Development

6.6 Burcon Nutrascience

6.6.1 Burcon Nutrascience Corporation Information

6.6.2 Burcon Nutrascience Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Burcon Nutrascience Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Burcon Nutrascience Products Offered

6.6.5 Burcon Nutrascience Recent Development

6.7 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

6.6.1 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Corporation Information

6.6.2 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Products Offered

6.7.5 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Recent Development

6.8 Agt Food & Ingredients

6.8.1 Agt Food & Ingredients Corporation Information

6.8.2 Agt Food & Ingredients Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Agt Food & Ingredients Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Agt Food & Ingredients Products Offered

6.8.5 Agt Food & Ingredients Recent Development

6.9 Ingredion

6.9.1 Ingredion Corporation Information

6.9.2 Ingredion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Ingredion Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Ingredion Products Offered

6.9.5 Ingredion Recent Development

6.10 CHS

6.10.1 CHS Corporation Information

6.10.2 CHS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 CHS Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 CHS Products Offered

6.10.5 CHS Recent Development

6.11 The Scoular

6.11.1 The Scoular Corporation Information

6.11.2 The Scoular Plant-Based Proteins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 The Scoular Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 The Scoular Products Offered

6.11.5 The Scoular Recent Development

6.12 Fuji Oil

6.12.1 Fuji Oil Corporation Information

6.12.2 Fuji Oil Plant-Based Proteins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Fuji Oil Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Fuji Oil Products Offered

6.12.5 Fuji Oil Recent Development

6.13 Wilmar

6.13.1 Wilmar Corporation Information

6.13.2 Wilmar Plant-Based Proteins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Wilmar Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Wilmar Products Offered

6.13.5 Wilmar Recent Development

6.14 Ag Processing

6.14.1 Ag Processing Corporation Information

6.14.2 Ag Processing Plant-Based Proteins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Ag Processing Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Ag Processing Products Offered

6.14.5 Ag Processing Recent Development

6.15 Batory Foods

6.15.1 Batory Foods Corporation Information

6.15.2 Batory Foods Plant-Based Proteins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Batory Foods Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Batory Foods Products Offered

6.15.5 Batory Foods Recent Development

6.16 Devansoy

6.16.1 Devansoy Corporation Information

6.16.2 Devansoy Plant-Based Proteins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Devansoy Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Devansoy Products Offered

6.16.5 Devansoy Recent Development

6.17 Crown Soya Protein

6.17.1 Crown Soya Protein Corporation Information

6.17.2 Crown Soya Protein Plant-Based Proteins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Crown Soya Protein Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Crown Soya Protein Products Offered

6.17.5 Crown Soya Protein Recent Development

6.18 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry

6.18.1 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Corporation Information

6.18.2 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Plant-Based Proteins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Products Offered

6.18.5 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Recent Development

6.19 Gushen

6.19.1 Gushen Corporation Information

6.19.2 Gushen Plant-Based Proteins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Gushen Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Gushen Products Offered

6.19.5 Gushen Recent Development

6.20 Biopress

6.20.1 Biopress Corporation Information

6.20.2 Biopress Plant-Based Proteins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Biopress Plant-Based Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Biopress Products Offered

6.20.5 Biopress Recent Development 7 Plant-Based Proteins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Plant-Based Proteins Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plant-Based Proteins

7.4 Plant-Based Proteins Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Plant-Based Proteins Distributors List

8.3 Plant-Based Proteins Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plant-Based Proteins by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plant-Based Proteins by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Plant-Based Proteins Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plant-Based Proteins by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plant-Based Proteins by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Plant-Based Proteins Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plant-Based Proteins by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plant-Based Proteins by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Plant-Based Proteins Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Plant-Based Proteins Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Proteins Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Plant-Based Proteins Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Proteins Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

