Fiberglass Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Fiberglass Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiberglass market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiberglass market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiberglass market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiberglass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiberglass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiberglass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiberglass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiberglass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiberglass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiberglass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiberglass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fiberglass Market Research Report: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Johns Mansville, Nippon Electric Glass, Nittobo, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Fiberglass Market Types: General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers



Fiberglass Market Applications: Building & Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Others



The Fiberglass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiberglass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiberglass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiberglass market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiberglass industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiberglass market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiberglass market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiberglass market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fiberglass Market Overview

1.1 Fiberglass Product Overview

1.2 Fiberglass Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 General-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.2.2 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.3 Global Fiberglass Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Fiberglass Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Fiberglass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Fiberglass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Fiberglass Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fiberglass Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fiberglass Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Fiberglass Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fiberglass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fiberglass Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fiberglass Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fiberglass Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fiberglass as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fiberglass Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fiberglass Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fiberglass by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Fiberglass Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fiberglass Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fiberglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fiberglass Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Fiberglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Fiberglass by Application

4.1 Fiberglass Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building & Construction

4.1.2 Electronics

4.1.3 Transportation

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Fiberglass Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Fiberglass Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Fiberglass Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Fiberglass Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Fiberglass by Application

4.5.2 Europe Fiberglass by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Fiberglass by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass by Application

5 North America Fiberglass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Fiberglass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Fiberglass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiberglass Business

10.1 Owens Corning

10.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.1.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Owens Corning Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Owens Corning Fiberglass Products Offered

10.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments

10.2 Jushi Group

10.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Jushi Group Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Jushi Group Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Owens Corning Fiberglass Products Offered

10.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Developments

10.3 PPG Industries

10.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 PPG Industries Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 PPG Industries Fiberglass Products Offered

10.3.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments

10.4 CPIC

10.4.1 CPIC Corporation Information

10.4.2 CPIC Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 CPIC Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 CPIC Fiberglass Products Offered

10.4.5 CPIC Recent Developments

10.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

10.5.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Fiberglass Products Offered

10.5.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Developments

10.6 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

10.6.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

10.6.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Fiberglass Products Offered

10.6.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Developments

10.7 Binani-3B

10.7.1 Binani-3B Corporation Information

10.7.2 Binani-3B Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Binani-3B Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Binani-3B Fiberglass Products Offered

10.7.5 Binani-3B Recent Developments

10.8 Johns Mansville

10.8.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information

10.8.2 Johns Mansville Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Johns Mansville Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Johns Mansville Fiberglass Products Offered

10.8.5 Johns Mansville Recent Developments

10.9 Nippon Electric Glass

10.9.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nippon Electric Glass Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Products Offered

10.9.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Developments

10.10 Nittobo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fiberglass Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nittobo Fiberglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nittobo Recent Developments

10.11 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

10.11.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

10.11.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Fiberglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Fiberglass Products Offered

10.11.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Developments

11 Fiberglass Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fiberglass Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fiberglass Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Fiberglass Industry Trends

11.4.2 Fiberglass Market Drivers

11.4.3 Fiberglass Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

