GFRP Composites Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026 | BASF, Lanxess, DSM

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global GFRP Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global GFRP Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global GFRP Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global GFRP Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GFRP Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The GFRP Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the GFRP Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global GFRP Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global GFRP Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global GFRP Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GFRP Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GFRP Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global GFRP Composites Market Research Report: BASF, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, PolyOne, DuPont, Solvay, Hexion, Celanese, RTP, Sumitomo Bakelite, Evonik, Daicel, Kolon, Denka

GFRP Composites Market Types: Thermoplastic Plastic Products

Thermosetting Plastic Products



GFRP Composites Market Applications: Transport

Electro & Electronics

Construction

Sport & Leisure



The GFRP Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GFRP Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GFRP Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GFRP Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GFRP Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GFRP Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GFRP Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GFRP Composites market?

Table of Contents:

1 GFRP Composites Market Overview

1.1 GFRP Composites Product Overview

1.2 GFRP Composites Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thermoplastic Plastic Products

1.2.2 Thermosetting Plastic Products

1.3 Global GFRP Composites Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global GFRP Composites Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global GFRP Composites Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global GFRP Composites Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global GFRP Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global GFRP Composites Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global GFRP Composites Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global GFRP Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America GFRP Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe GFRP Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GFRP Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America GFRP Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global GFRP Composites Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GFRP Composites Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by GFRP Composites Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players GFRP Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GFRP Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GFRP Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GFRP Composites Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GFRP Composites Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GFRP Composites as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GFRP Composites Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GFRP Composites Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GFRP Composites by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global GFRP Composites Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global GFRP Composites Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global GFRP Composites Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global GFRP Composites by Application

4.1 GFRP Composites Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transport

4.1.2 Electro & Electronics

4.1.3 Construction

4.1.4 Sport & Leisure

4.2 Global GFRP Composites Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global GFRP Composites Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global GFRP Composites Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions GFRP Composites Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America GFRP Composites by Application

4.5.2 Europe GFRP Composites by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific GFRP Composites by Application

4.5.4 Latin America GFRP Composites by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites by Application

5 North America GFRP Composites Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe GFRP Composites Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific GFRP Composites Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America GFRP Composites Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GFRP Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GFRP Composites Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.2 Lanxess

10.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Lanxess GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BASF GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.2.5 Lanxess Recent Developments

10.3 DSM

10.3.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.3.2 DSM Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 DSM GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DSM GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.3.5 DSM Recent Developments

10.4 SABIC

10.4.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.4.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 SABIC GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SABIC GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.4.5 SABIC Recent Developments

10.5 PolyOne

10.5.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

10.5.2 PolyOne Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 PolyOne GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 PolyOne GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.5.5 PolyOne Recent Developments

10.6 DuPont

10.6.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.6.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 DuPont GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 DuPont GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.6.5 DuPont Recent Developments

10.7 Solvay

10.7.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.7.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Solvay GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Solvay GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.7.5 Solvay Recent Developments

10.8 Hexion

10.8.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hexion Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Hexion GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hexion GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.8.5 Hexion Recent Developments

10.9 Celanese

10.9.1 Celanese Corporation Information

10.9.2 Celanese Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Celanese GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Celanese GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.9.5 Celanese Recent Developments

10.10 RTP

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 GFRP Composites Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 RTP GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 RTP Recent Developments

10.11 Sumitomo Bakelite

10.11.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Sumitomo Bakelite GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sumitomo Bakelite GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.11.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Developments

10.12 Evonik

10.12.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.12.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Evonik GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Evonik GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.12.5 Evonik Recent Developments

10.13 Daicel

10.13.1 Daicel Corporation Information

10.13.2 Daicel Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Daicel GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Daicel GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.13.5 Daicel Recent Developments

10.14 Kolon

10.14.1 Kolon Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kolon Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Kolon GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Kolon GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.14.5 Kolon Recent Developments

10.15 Denka

10.15.1 Denka Corporation Information

10.15.2 Denka Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Denka GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Denka GFRP Composites Products Offered

10.15.5 Denka Recent Developments

11 GFRP Composites Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GFRP Composites Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GFRP Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 GFRP Composites Industry Trends

11.4.2 GFRP Composites Market Drivers

11.4.3 GFRP Composites Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

