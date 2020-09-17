Graphite Electrodes Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2026 | Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Graphite Electrodes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Graphite Electrodes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Graphite Electrodes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Graphite Electrodes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Graphite Electrodes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Graphite Electrodes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Graphite Electrodes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Graphite Electrodes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Graphite Electrodes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Graphite Electrodes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Graphite Electrodes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Graphite Electrodes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Graphite Electrodes Market Research Report: Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, SEC Carbon, Ltd, Energoprom Group, Jilin Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon, Nantong Yangzi Carbon

Graphite Electrodes Market Types: Regular Power Graphite Electrodes

High Power Graphite Electrodes

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes



Graphite Electrodes Market Applications: Electric Arc Furnace Steel

Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)



The Graphite Electrodes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Graphite Electrodes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Graphite Electrodes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Graphite Electrodes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Graphite Electrodes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Graphite Electrodes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Graphite Electrodes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Graphite Electrodes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Graphite Electrodes Market Overview

1.1 Graphite Electrodes Product Overview

1.2 Graphite Electrodes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Regular Power Graphite Electrodes

1.2.2 High Power Graphite Electrodes

1.2.3 Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

1.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Graphite Electrodes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Graphite Electrodes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Graphite Electrodes Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Graphite Electrodes Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Graphite Electrodes Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Graphite Electrodes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Graphite Electrodes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Graphite Electrodes Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Graphite Electrodes Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Graphite Electrodes as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Graphite Electrodes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Graphite Electrodes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Graphite Electrodes by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Graphite Electrodes by Application

4.1 Graphite Electrodes Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electric Arc Furnace Steel

4.1.2 Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)

4.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Graphite Electrodes Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Graphite Electrodes Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Graphite Electrodes by Application

4.5.2 Europe Graphite Electrodes by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Graphite Electrodes by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes by Application

5 North America Graphite Electrodes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Graphite Electrodes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Graphite Electrodes Business

10.1 Showa Denko K.K

10.1.1 Showa Denko K.K Corporation Information

10.1.2 Showa Denko K.K Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

10.1.5 Showa Denko K.K Recent Developments

10.2 Fangda Carbon New Material

10.2.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Corporation Information

10.2.2 Fangda Carbon New Material Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Fangda Carbon New Material Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

10.2.5 Fangda Carbon New Material Recent Developments

10.3 GrafTech International

10.3.1 GrafTech International Corporation Information

10.3.2 GrafTech International Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 GrafTech International Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GrafTech International Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

10.3.5 GrafTech International Recent Developments

10.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL)

10.4.1 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

10.4.5 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Recent Developments

10.5 HEG Limited

10.5.1 HEG Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 HEG Limited Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 HEG Limited Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 HEG Limited Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

10.5.5 HEG Limited Recent Developments

10.6 Tokai Carbon

10.6.1 Tokai Carbon Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tokai Carbon Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

10.6.5 Tokai Carbon Recent Developments

10.7 SEC Carbon, Ltd

10.7.1 SEC Carbon, Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 SEC Carbon, Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 SEC Carbon, Ltd Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 SEC Carbon, Ltd Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

10.7.5 SEC Carbon, Ltd Recent Developments

10.8 Energoprom Group

10.8.1 Energoprom Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Energoprom Group Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Energoprom Group Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Energoprom Group Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

10.8.5 Energoprom Group Recent Developments

10.9 Jilin Carbon

10.9.1 Jilin Carbon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jilin Carbon Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

10.9.5 Jilin Carbon Recent Developments

10.10 Kaifeng Carbon

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Graphite Electrodes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kaifeng Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kaifeng Carbon Recent Developments

10.11 Nantong Yangzi Carbon

10.11.1 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrodes Products Offered

10.11.5 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Recent Developments

11 Graphite Electrodes Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Graphite Electrodes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Graphite Electrodes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Graphite Electrodes Industry Trends

11.4.2 Graphite Electrodes Market Drivers

11.4.3 Graphite Electrodes Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

