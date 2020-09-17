COVID-19 Impact on Human Growth Hormone Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Research to 2026

The Global Human Growth Hormone Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

Advancements in technology including development of recombinant Human Growth Hormone by the major players is boosting the market growth.

Rising incidences of HIV/AIDS, growing research and development of long acting drugs, increasing cases of cancer, improving expenditure on healthcare, and commonly found growth hormone deficiencies have all augmented the global human growth hormone market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include – Eli Lilly and Company, Ferring Holding SA, Genentech, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.; Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Inc.; Sandoz International GmbH, and Ipsen

Factors, such as high cost of these drugs and therapies may hinder the growth of the overall market.

Technological advancements such as the development of recombinant human growth hormone by market players is further expected to boost the market growth in coming years.

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into growth hormone deficiency, Idiopathic Short Stature (ISS), Turner syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, among others. In 2016, growth hormone deficiency segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

On the basis of End-user, the Human Growth Hormone market is divided into hospitals, clinics, research institute, among others.

Regionally Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as the demand for GH is rising in the emerging countries for the past few years.

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

· North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

· Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

· Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

· South America- Brazil, Argentina

· Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Table of Content 1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Global Human Growth Hormone Market — Industry Outlook

4. Global Human Growth Hormone Market — Application Outlook

5. Global Human Growth Hormone Market — By End User Outlook

6. Global Human Growth Hormone Market — By Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

