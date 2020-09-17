COVID-19 Impact on PMI Foam Industry 2020: Global Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Research to 2026

The Global PMI Foam Market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

The major drivers of the market are increasing demand from automotive, sports and other industries and properties of PMI foam such as high stability, low thermal conductivity and other properties. High cost of PMI foam is expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market include – Evonik Industries AG, DIAB Group (Ratos), SABIC, BASF SE, 3A Composites, and others.

On the basis of application, PMI foam market is segmented into aerospace & defense, transportation, wind, and sporting goods.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand from the automotive industry.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

· North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

· Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

· Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

· South America- Brazil, Argentina

· Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

