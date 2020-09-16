BIOCATALYSIS AND BIOCATALYSTS MARKET HOW THE BUSINESS WILL GROW IN 2028? DUPONT, BASF, NOVOZYMES, LONZA, ROYAL DSM LOCKHEED MARTIN, CODEXIS, AB ENZYMES, AMANO ENZYMES, DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, SOUFFLET.

A recent report published by QMI on biocatalysis and biocatalysts market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of biocatalysis and biocatalysts market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for biocatalysis and biocatalysts during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in biocatalysis and biocatalysts to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the biocatalysis and biocatalysts market has been segmented by biocatalyst type (hydrolases, oxidoreductases, transferases, others), by application (biofuel, biopharmaceuticals, detergents, food and beverages, and others).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) DuPont

2) BASF

3) Novozymes

4) Lonza

5) Royal DSM Lockheed Martin

6) Codexis

7) AB Enzymes

8) Amano Enzymes

9) Dyadic International

10) Soufflet

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For biocatalysis and biocatalysts market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the biocatalysis and biocatalysts market.

North America and Western Europe have been traditional suppliers of chemicals like specialty chemicals, bulk chemicals, etc. There have been several transitions in the production methods of chemicals and their respective applications in various industries which is estimated to drive the demand for biocatalysis and biocatalysts market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a substantial growth in biocatalysis and biocatalysts market as there is a major demand because of the growth of major end-use industries such as marine, industrial, construction & infrastructure, automotive & transportation, etc. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for biocatalysis and biocatalysts market.

Market Segmentation:

By Biocatalyst Type

o Hydrolases

o Oxidoreductases

o Transferases

o Others

By Application:

o Biofuel

o Biopharmaceuticals

o Detergents

o Food and Beverages

o Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Biocatalyst Type

o North America, by Application

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Biocatalyst Type

o Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Biocatalyst Type

o Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Biocatalyst Type

o Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Biocatalyst Type

o Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Biocatalyst Type

o Rest of the World, by Application

