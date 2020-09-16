AGRICULTURAL SURFACTANTS MARKET: WHAT ARE THE FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES? TOP PLYERS: DOWDUPONT, BASF, AKZONOBEL, EVONIK, SOLVAY, HUNTSMAN CORPORATION, NUFARM, CLARIANT, HELENA CHEMICAL COMPANY, CRODA INTERNATIONAL, STEPAN COMPANY, AND WILBUR-ELLIS COMPA

According to the report, the global agricultural surfactants market is projected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

A recent report published by QMI on agricultural surfactants market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of agricultural surfactants market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for agricultural surfactants during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of agricultural surfactants to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-59120?utm_source=SNG/SSK

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) DowDuPont

2) BASF

3) AkzoNobel

4) Evonik

5) Solvay

6) Huntsman Corporation

7) Nufarm

8) Clariant

9) Helena Chemical Company

10) Croda International

11) Stepan Company

12) Wilbur-Ellis Company

What are agricultural surfactants?

A surfactant can be defined as a substance, which reduces the surface tension of the liquid in which it is dissolved. The recent trend of high demand for environment-friendly surfactants has encouraged companies to increase their research in the field. Also, to meet global food demand, crop protection is the key strategy adopted by farmers. The demand for crop protection chemicals is further driving the agricultural surfactants market.

Based on type, the agricultural surfactants market is segmented into non-ionic, anionic, cationic, and amphoteric. The non-ionic segment is expected to dominate the agricultural surfactants market during the forecast period as most agricultural surfactants are non-ionic and are used for general wetting and spreading. Based on substrate, synthetic surfactants segment is expected to account for the largest share in the agricultural surfactants market due to the high consumption of herbicides and fungicides that consist of synthetic surfactants in the range of 1%-10%.

Based on crop type, the cereal & grains segment is expected to dominate the demand in the agricultural surfactants market during the forecast period. Herbicides are largely used during the production of cereals & grains. By application, the agricultural surfactants market is segmented into herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and others.

Make an Enquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-59120?utm_source=SNG/SSK

Key Factors Impacting the Growth of Agricultural Surfactants Market:

o Increasing population worldwide.

o A decrease in arable land.

o Increase in farm expenditure through government initiatives.

o Increase in demand for green solutions.

o Regulations on the use of synthetic surfactants.

o Production of sustainable bio-based surfactant products.

o Growth in environmental concerns over the use of agrochemicals

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For agricultural surfactants market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the agricultural surfactants market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in Food & Agricultural sector. The use of latest technologies in the agricultural activities and established processed food market is estimated to drive demand for agricultural surfactants market in these regions.

In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for agricultural surfactants market. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of agricultural surfactants market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for agricultural surfactants market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Non-Ionic

o Anionic

o Cationic

o Amphoteric

By Substrate:

o Synthetic

o Bio-Based

By Crop Type:

o Cereal & Grains

o Fruit & Vegetables

o Others

By Application:

o Herbicides

o Fungicides

o Insecticides

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Substrate

o By Crop Type

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Substrate

o By Crop Type

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Substrate

o By Crop Type

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Substrate

o By Crop Type

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Substrate

o By Crop Type

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Substrate

o By Crop Type

o By Application

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109,

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: IN +91 706 672 5858

US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 121 364 6144

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.