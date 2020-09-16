VOICE ANALYTICS MARKET INCREASING DEMAND WITH LEADING PLAYER, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, FORECAST TO 2028 | VOICESENSE, SESTEK, AUDEERING, INVOCA, AND XDROID, UNIPHORE AMONG OTHERS

A recent report published by QMI on the voice analytics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of voice analytics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for voice analytics during the forecast period. It can enable developers of voice analytics to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the growing need to obtain perspectives from customer interactions is expected to drive the growth of the voice analytics market during the forecast period.

Analysis of voice depends on how the prosodic characteristics were said. Voice analytics operates to generate mental material by evaluating the sound models for certain characteristics, such as sound, pitch, stress, tempo, and rhythm, enabling more in-depth understanding of the mood of a customer.

Important Developments:

o In April 2019 Verint Systems offered a service which intended to assist businesses automate entry and prioritize customer experience changes. This instrument monitors abrupt and substantial modifications in CX results across lines and touchpoints and identifies triggers through the analysis of thousands of pieces of information.

o In April 2018, through the Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills of both businesses, Avaya worked with Google Cloud Contact Center AI to provide stronger client interactions and more effective workers.

Significant Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Rising focus on risk and fraud detection

o Growing need to obtain perspectives from customer interactions

o Increasing demand to monitor and improve agent performance

o Shortage of skilled labor

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For the voice analytics market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the voice analytics market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end users are favorable for the growth of the voice analytics market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for the voice analytics market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of the voice analytics market. The Middle East and Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for the voice analytics market.

Companies Covered: Verint Systems , NICE , Avaya , ThoughtSpot , Uniphore , Calabrio, Talkdesk, RankMiner, VoiceBase, Beyond Verbal, VoiceSense, SESTEK, audEERING, Invoca, and Xdroid.

Market Segmentation:

By Component :

o Solutions

o Services

By Deployment Type:

o Cloud

o On-Premises

By Application:

o Sentiment Analysis

o Sales and Marketing Management

o Risk and Fraud Detection

o Call Monitoring

o Others

By Organization Size:

o Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

o Retail and E commerce

o Telecommunication

o Healthcare

o Government and Defense

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Component

o By Deployment Type

o By Application

o By Organization

o By Vertical

Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Component

o By Deployment Type

o By Application

o By Organization

o By Vertical

Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Component

o By Deployment Type

o By Application

o By Organization

o By Vertical

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Component

o By Deployment Type

o By Application

o By Organization

o By Vertical

Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Component

o By Deployment Type

o By Application

o By Organization

o By Vertical

Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Component

o By Deployment Type

o By Application

o By Organization

o By Vertical

