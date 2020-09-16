SMART WEAPONS MARKET SEGMENTATION AND COMPETITORS ANALYSIS REPORT 2028: TEXTRON DEFENSE SYSTEMS, RAYTHEON COMPANY, ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES, GENERAL DYNAMICS, DENEL DYNAMICS, BOEING, RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS LTD. BAE SYSTEMS, OTO MELARA S.P.A, L

A recent report published by QMI on smart weapons market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of smart weapons market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for smart weapons during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of smart weapons to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) Textron Defense Systems

2) Raytheon Company

3) Israel Aerospace Industries

4) General Dynamics

5) Denel Dynamics

6) Boeing

7) Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

8) BAE Systems

9) OTO Melara S.P.A

10) L-3 Fuzing

11) Ordnance Systems Inc.

12) Alliant Techsystems Inc.

According to the report, the smart weapons are projectiles and bombs which are widely known for their accuracy. They are generally guided by lasers and other means. The increasing Technology of smart weapons in the defense sector due to the rising security has propelled the smart weapons market.

The global smart weapons market is segmented based on product, platform, and technology.

Based on the product, it is segmented into missiles, munitions, guided projectiles, guided rockets, and precision-guided firearms. By platform, it is segmented into air, land and naval. The rising need to be self-reliant and have a strong defense background is the major reason fueling the growth of the segment.

Based on technology, it is divided into infrared, lasers, GPS, radar, and others. There has been a brisk rise in the demand and usage of infrared technology as it is very accurate and precise.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o The rising cost of the maintenance and aging military equipment has resulted in increased demand for the smart weapons market.

o Modernization in the manufacturing of weapon

o Increasing demand for high precision arms and ammunition

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For smart weapons market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the smart weapons market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in smart weapons market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing smart weapons market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for smart weapons market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Missiles

o Munitions

o Guided Rockets

o Guided Projectiles

o Guided Firearms

By Platform:

o Land

o Air

o Naval

By Technology:

o Infrared

o Lasers

o GPS

o Radar

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product

o By Platform

o By Technology

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product

o By Platform

o By Technology

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product

o By Platform

o By Technology

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product

o By Platform

o By Technology

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product

o By Platform

o By Technology

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Product

o By Platform

o By Technology

