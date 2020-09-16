SPECIALTY ENZYMES MARKET: FUTURE DEMAND, MARKET ANALYSIS 2028 | NOVOZYMES, E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, ROCHE HOLDING AG, BASF SE, LIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, ADVANCED ENZYME TECHNOLOGIES LTD., AFFYMETRIX, INC., CODEXIS, INC., AMANO ENZYME, IN

A recent report published by QMI on specialty enzymes market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of specialty enzymes market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for specialty enzymes during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of specialty enzymes to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) Novozymes

2) E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

3) Roche Holding AG

4) BASF SE

5) Life Technologies Corporation

6) Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

7) Affymetrix, Inc.

8) Codexis, Inc.

9) Amano Enzyme, Inc.

10) Sanofi S.A.

According to the report, the specialty enzymes are being utilized extensively in various applications such as molecular biology, genetic engineering for cutting, duplicating and attaching DNA. The specialty enzymes also help analyze diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and lysosomal disorders. This has increased the demand for specialty enzymes.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth

The specialty enzymes market has been segmented based on the type, source, and application.

Based on the type, the segmentation is amylases, proteases, acylases, oxidase, lipases, lyases, hydratases, humulin, restriction enzymes, ligases, polymerases, dehydrogenases, and glucouronidse.

By source, the market is segmented as Microorganisms, Plants, and Animals.

By the applications, the market is divided as Pharmaceuticals, Research & Biotechnology, Biocatalysts, Diagnostics, and others. The research & biotechnology segment has been leading the market for specialty enzymes.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increasing expenditure on healthcare

o Growing awareness about nutritional values of enzymes

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For specialty enzymes market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the specialty enzymes market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in food & agricultural sector. The use of latest technologies in the agricultural activities and established processed food market is estimated to drive demand for specialty enzymes market in these regions. North America and Eastern Europe regions have the highest market share of the specialty enzymes market. This is due to the technological advancements being made in the fields of biotech and research, and the R&D practices. Also, as major drug companies have their headquarters situated in the US, it is enhancing the growth of specialty enzymes in that region.

The APAC region is anticipated to grow due to favorable government regulations, and the rising awareness about the use of enzymes. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for specialty enzymes market. The food & agriculture sector is one of the major contributors to economies in the region. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of specialty enzymes market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for specialty enzymes market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Amylases

o Proteases

o Acylases

o Oxidase

o Lipases

o Lyases

o Hydratases

o Humulin

o Restriction Enzymes

o Ligases

o Polymerases

o Dehydrogenases

o Glucouronidse

By Source:

o Microorganisms

o Plants

o Animals

By Applications:

o Pharmaceuticals

o Research & Biotechnology

o Biocatalysts

o Diagnostics

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Source

o By Applications

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)�

o By Type

o By Source

o By Applications

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Source

o By Applications

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Source

o By Applications

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Source

o By Applications

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Source

o By Applications

