WHAT’S DRIVING UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLE MARKET 2028 SIZE? | TOP KEY PLAYERS: QINETIQ GROUP PLC, NORTHROP GRUMMAN, LOCKHEED MARTIN, IROBOT CORP, AND OSHKOSH CORPORATION.

The Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) is a mechanical machine that travels along the ground surface with the purpose of carrying or transporting anything, and it does not carry a human being. The UGV offers robust robotic platform, as well as support for multipurpose mobility.

The market research offers comprehensive segmentation market details such as mobility, operating mode, size, system, end-users, and regions. The aim of this market review is to analyze, among others, the unmanned market outlook for ground vehicles in terms of market driving factors, patterns, technological advances and competitive benchmarking.

During the forecast period the Asia Pacific UGV market is projected to expand at the highest rate. Countries in this area have raised their defense budgets, such as India and China, and are investing in the production and acquisition of advanced military operations systems. The demand will be guided by development in the manufacturing capabilities of the developing economies in this area.

Company profiled in this report:

1. QinetiQ Group Plc

2. Northrop Grumman

3. Lockheed Martin

4. iRobot Corp

5. Oshkosh Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Mobility:

o Wheeled

o Tracked

o Hybrid

o Legged

By Operation Mode:

o Tethered

o Tele-Operated

o Autonomous

By Application:

o Military

o Commercial

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Mobility

o By Operation Mode

o By Application

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Mobility

o By Operation Mode

o By Application

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Mobility

o By Operation Mode

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Mobility

o By Operation Mode

o By Application

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Mobility

o By Operation Mode

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Mobility

o By Operation Mode

o By Application

