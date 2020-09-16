INSURANCE FRAUD DETECTION MARKET GROWTH TO BE FUELLED BY TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT TO WITNESS ASTONISHING GROWTH BY 2028 | KEY PLAYERS: FICO, IBM, BAE SYSTEMS, SAS INSTITUTE, EXPERIAN, LEXISNEXIS, IOVATION, FRISS, SAP, FISERV, ACI WORLDWIDE

A recent report published by QMI on the insurance fraud detection market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of insurance fraud detection market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for insurance fraud detection during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of insurance fraud detection to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth. According to the report, insurance fraud detection relates to insurance fraud detection and avoidance through facilities and alternatives such as fraud assessment and authentication. In insurance, unexpected murder and dismemberment (AD & D) is a strategy that provides advantages to the beneficiary if the source of murder is an incident. This is a restricted, usually less costly type of life insurance.

In the days to come, the solution segment is expected to have a larger market size on the fraud detection market. Fraud detection vendors help insurance organizations address the security challenges and threats they pose as a result of their organizations ‘ increased use of digital technologies such as IoT and BYOD to enhance the customer experience.

The authentication solution helps companies validate the identity of individual transactions as well as restrict unauthorized access across networks, servers, and other infrastructure organizations. Business-wide GRC solution is implemented to manage business risks and comply with the regulatory environment.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Improved adoption of advanced analytical techniques

o Enhanced operational efficiency and increased customer experience

o Strict regulatory compliance

o Unawareness of the insurance institutes to solutions to fraud detection

Important Developments:

o Oct 2018, BAE Systems and Mphasis created a collaboration in order to safeguard financial institutions and organizations from developing unlawful operations by offering alternatives capable of detecting fraud and money laundering.

o May 2018, iovation added new functionality to its solution, FraudForce, such as integration points, advanced reuse of rules, staging and rule permissions, and control.

o May 2017, FRISS introduced a fresh online variant of FRISS Analytics with comprehensive possibilities for analytics, network display, and tracking.

Insights about the regional distribution of the market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For the insurance fraud detection market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the insurance fraud detection market. North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end users are favorable for the growth of the insurance fraud detection market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for insurance fraud detection market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors in the growth of the insurance fraud detection market. The Middle East and the Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for the insurance fraud detection market.

Companies Covered: FICO, IBM, BAE Systems, SAS Institute, Experian, LexisNexis, Iovation, FRISS, SAP, Fiserv, ACI Worldwide, Simility, Kount, Software AG, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions & Perceptiviti

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Brand Asset Management

o Library Asset Management

o Production Asset Management

o Digital Supply Chain Services

By Component:

o Solutions

o Services

o Consulting

o System Integration

o Training & Support

By Deployment:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

By Vertical:

o IT & Telecom

o BFSI

o Media & Entertainment

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Travel & Tourism

o Education

o Others

By Application:

o Enterprise

o Sales

o Marketing

o IT

o Broadcast & Publishing

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product

o By Component

o By Deployment

o By Vertical

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product

o By Component

o By Deployment

o By Vertical

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product

o By Component

o By Deployment

o By Vertical

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product

o By Component

o By Deployment

o By Vertical

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product

o By Component

o By Deployment

o By Vertical

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Product

o By Component

o By Deployment

o By Vertical

o By Application

