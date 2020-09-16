INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) IN RETAIL MARKET: NEXT REVOLUTION IN RETAIL INDUSTRY | SAP AG, GOOGLE, CISCO SYSTEMS, IBM CORPORATION AMONG OTHERS

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Retail Market.

According to the report, the adoption of IoT in these retailing procedures is due to expanding web pervasiveness and the development of the cloud stage is expected to drive the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Retail Market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

Automation and optimization of the supply chain are one of the prime reasons for the adoption of integrated technology among the retailers, in turn, propelling the growth of the global IoT in the retail market in a positive manner. The Internet of Things (IoT) in retail market is expected to witness a positive trend in its growth attributable to increasing requirement of on the go connectivity, incremental production of connected devices, increased adoption of collective standards, and growing competition, thereby, increasing the revenue of various retail companies by delivering better consumer experience.

Internet of Things (IoT) is essentially embraced in each procedure of retailing; for example, publicizing and promoting, booths, candy machines, stock administration, and client installments. The adoption of IoT in these retailing procedures is due to expanding web pervasiveness and development of the cloud stage. Expanding interest for improved adaptability, numerous distribution channels, better administration, an upgraded experience are required to drive industry development. The development can be likewise credited to the converging of advanced and in-store tasks in retail locations.

Continuous advancements in retail are empowering retailers to obtain physical shopping knowledge. Retailers are making stores increasingly intuitive. Cell phones and tablets empowered with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) are utilized for item advancements, subsequently promising social sharing.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Improved adaptability, numerous distribution channels, better administration, and upgraded experience

o Divided innovation models, privacy, and security concerns

o Ease in accurately anticipating customer behavior, predicting demand, and personalizing the customer experience

o The declining cost of sensors and RFID

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

By region, the internet of things in the retail market is estimated to be dominated by North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. With technological advancements and a cluster of global companies operating in these regions, these regions hold key to the growth and development of the internet of things in the retail market during the forecast period. Most of the leading companies have operations in these regions to cater to the potential end users in the respective region. The North America internet of things in the retail market is further segmented by the US, Canada, and Mexico, whereas Germany, UK, France, Italy are estimated to be some of the major markets in Western Europe. Asia Pacific region is segmented by China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. The Middle East and Eastern Europe are estimated to be potential markets with growing demand during the forecast period. Major countries in these regions include Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and others.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) in Retail Market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Retail Market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in the industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Zebra Technologies Corporation, Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., Verizon Enterprise, ARM Holdings Plc, Softweb Solutions Inc., Losant IoT Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., SAP AG, Google Inc., RetailNext Inc., IBM Corporation, PTC Inc., Impinj Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Intel Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Sensors

o Gateway

o RFDI

By Technology:

o Wi-Fi

o NFC

o Zigbee

o BLE

By Application:

o Management Professionals

o Management Tools

o Remote Device

o Interactive Mirror

o Managed Services

o Beacon Alert

o Retail Workshop

o Augmented Reality Apps

o Robot Guidelines

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Component

o By Technology

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Component

o By Technology

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Component

o By Technology

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Component

o By Technology

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Component

o By Technology

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Component

o By Technology

o By Application

