MOBILE MEDICAL APPS MARKET COVID 19, COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS,TRENDS & FORECAST TO 2028

Smart phones and other mobile apps are largely used in various areas of healthcare like health education, health management, data management, health information, and relative workflow processes. Variety of mobile phone apps have been developed to monitor the health of patients and provide the relative data to physicians. The modern age technology is driving the market growth as it saves time and proves much beneficial in providing medical care to patients in remote areas.

Mobile medical apps are a software application that runs on smartphones and other communication devices. The various medical accessories can be attached with the smartphones and tablets for the use. These mobile medicals apps are being widely used in the healthcare sector for data management, bookings, health educations, health information and health management. The new innovations are being done in the sector which facilitated the ease in the mobile medical healthcare apps. It enables the patients to reach the doctors globally at any time.

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for Mobile Medical Apps market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in Mobile Medical Apps market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the Mobile Medical Apps market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of Mobile Medical Apps market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Historic back-drop for Mobile Medical Apps market has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations. Also, key factors impacting the growth of the Mobile Medical Apps market have been identified with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

The worldwide market for mobile medical apps is growing significantly in developed economies like US and Europe as a significant number of healthcare professionals are using mobile phone medical applications in everyday business activities. Compared to other mobile phone apps segments, there is sluggish growth in popularity of medical apps; however, it is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years due to increasing dependence on medical apps for patient health monitoring.

Major Market Players:

Medtronic PLC, Philips Healthcare, Omron Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Cerner Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

By Connected Device:

o Product Segment Analysis

o Blood Glucose Meters

o ECG Monitors

o Blood Pressure Monitors

o Others

By Apps:

o Weight Loss

o Women’s Health

o Personal Health Record

o Medication

By Service:

o Diagnostic and Consultation

o Treatment

o Fitness and Wellness

o Prevention

o Healthcare System Strengthening

By Application:

o Nursing Tools

o Drug References

o Study Tools

o Medical Reference

o Clinical Support Systems

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Connected Device

o North America, by Apps

o North America, by Service

o North America, by Application

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Connected Device

o Western Europe, by Apps

o Western Europe, by Service

o Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Connected Device

o Asia Pacific, by Apps

o Asia Pacific, by Service

o Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Connected Device

o Eastern Europe, by Apps

o Eastern Europe, by Service

o Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Connected Device

o Middle East, by Apps

o Middle East, by Service

o Middle East, by Application

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Connected Device

o Rest of the World, by Apps

o Rest of the World, by Application

