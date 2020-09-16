Smoke Grenade Market to Expand on Account of Increasing Utilization of Smoke Grenade in Riot Controls Across Various Countries in the World

Research Nester published a report titled “Global Smoke Grenade Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers a detailed overview of the global smoke grenade market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application, by end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force model.

A smoke grenade is a can-type small bomb that deploys a huge amount of smoke when exploded. They are non-lethal or less-lethal and are capable of imparting better tactical advantages over the lethal weapons in riot control operations. They are also used as a signalling device for aircraft, as a screening device, and as a target device to hide the movement of soldiers. Owing to its better screening ability, the usage of smoke grenades has been considerably increased in modern combat surroundings. The global smoke grenade market is estimated to grow with significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Among the end-user segmentation, the military & defence segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to a smoke grenade being used on battlefields for camouflaging and concealing properties, and their property of imparting a huge amount of thick smoke which helps in deceiving the enemy fire by the rapid movement of soldiers.

Regionally, the global smoke grenade market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. The market for the global smoke grenade in North America is predicted to hold the leading market share as a result of large investments by the companies available in the U.S. and Canada in the smoke grenade, and considerable usage of various non-lethal or less-lethal weapons by the law regulating bodies to keep an eye on vicious gatherings. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

An increase in the number of riots and hostile agitations in European regions has led to the significant growth of the global smoke grenade market in the region over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness faster growth in the forecast period owing to the increase in crowd management conditions arising due to civil disorder and violent protests in countries such as India, China, and South Korea. The Middle East and Africa have contributed towards the demand for the smoke grenade to cater to the rising occurrences of protests and riots resulting in civil unrest in these regions.

Growing application of smoke grenades on account of rising riots and protests around the globe

Law enforcement bodies are increasingly favouring systems that use the non-lethal practice of force for productively controlling small gatherings, without creating any sort of permanent harm to humanity. One of the major incentives for buying the smoke grenades is their low cost and easy availability.

Internal terrorism and growing civil turmoil in diverse parts of the world are anticipated to generate huge demand for the smoke grenade during the forecast period.

However, the occurrence of accidental explosions might possess operational constraints and there is always a risk of toxic contamination that might hamper the market growth over the forecast period

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smoke grenade market which includes company profiling of Chemring Group PLC (LON: CHG), Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, Combined Systems, Inc., DAEKWANG CHEMICAL Co., Ltd., Enola Gaye, Rheinmetall AG (ETR: RHM), Safariland, LLC, Sport Smoke, LLC, Centanex. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global smoke grenade market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates, and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided the right guidance at the right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decisions to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919