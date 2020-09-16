Adiponitrile Market 2020 by Share, Key Companies, Driving Factors, Industry Supply Statistics, Trends, Size, Segments and Forecast Research 2026

Get Sample of this report- https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1560062

The KEY COMPANIES in global Industry are includes-

· Dupont

· Solvay

· Rhodia Group

· Invista

· BASF SE

· LG Chem

· Ineos

· China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

· Evonik Industries

· The Dow Chemical Company

· Royal Dutch Shell

· Braskem

· …

Scope of global adiponitrile market includes, by Application (Nylon Synthesis, Electrolyte Solution, Others), by End Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Textile, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Adiponitrile is a liquid dinitrile of adipic acid which is made from 1, 4-dichlorobutane and sodium cyanide.

Growing demand from textile, fiber, automotive industry and growing usage in engineering resins are the factors driving the growth of the market. However, adverse effects on environment and human health is a significant factor hindering the growth of the market.

Based on application, the market is divided into:

* Nylon Synthesis

* Electrolyte Solution

* Others

Based on the end use industry, the market is segmented into:

* Electrical & Electronics

* Automotive

* Textile

* Others

* Global, regional, country, end use industry, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, end use industry, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

