Metallic Fibers Market 2020 Industry Size, Growth, Share, Top Companies, Driving Factors Analysis and Projection to 2026

Synopsis of the Market:

Scope of global metallic fibers market includes by metal type (nickel, silver, copper, gold, aluminum), by application (automobiles, textiles, electrical cables, fiber reinforced composites, others), by end-use industry (automotive, construction, aerospace, power, others), and by region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Metallic fibers are manufactured fibers composed of metal, metallic alloys, plastic-coated metal, metal-coated plastic, or a core completely covered by metal. Having their origin in textile and clothing applications, gold and silver fibers have been used since ancient times as yarns for fabric decoration.

The rising demand from automotive and aerospace industries to produce high strength and lightweight materials along with increasing applications in light weight fabrics are major factors driving the Metallic Fibers market across the globe. However, synthetic fibers replacing metallic fibers in several applications and fluctuation in raw material prices are some of the significant factors hindering the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Arcelor Mittal

* N.V. Bekaert S.A.

* Fibrometals SRL

* Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd.

* Zhejiang Zhuoli Metal Products Co., Ltd.

* Green Steel Group

* Spajić d.o.o. Company

* Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Co., Ltd.

* Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

* R.STAT SAS

* Stewols India (P) Ltd.

* Precision Drawell Pvt. Ltd.

* Fibrezone India

* Nikko Techno Ltd.

* Nycon Corporation

* Hengyang Steel Fiber Co., Ltd.

* Kasturi Metal Composite Pvt. Ltd.

On the basis of metal type, the market is split into:

* Nickel

* Silver

* Copper

* Gold

* Aluminum

Based on application, the market is divided into:

* Automobiles

* Textiles

* Electrical Cables

* Fiber Reinforced Composites

* Others (Glass, Plastics, among others)

Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented into:

* Automotive

* Construction

* Aerospace

* Power

* Others (Technical Textiles, Marine, among others)

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

· North America- U.S., Canada

· Europe- U.K., France, Germany

· Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

· Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

· Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Metallic Fibers Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

Key Benefits of the Report:

· Global, and regional, Type & Application market size and their forecast from 2020-2026

· Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

· Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

· Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

· Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

· Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

· Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

· Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Metallic Fibers equipment and other related technologies

Table of Contents-

Global Metallic Fibers Industry Market Research Report

1 Metallic Fibers Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Metallic Fibers Market, by Type

4 Metallic Fibers Market, by Application

5 Global Metallic Fibers Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2020)

6 Global Metallic Fibers Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)

7 Global Metallic Fibers Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Metallic Fibers Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Metallic Fibers Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

