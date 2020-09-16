Seed Treatment Chemicals Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Share, Size, Top Companies, Revenue, Statistic Analysis and Projection to 2026

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1523696

Synopsis of the Market:

The global seed treatment chemicals market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global seed treatment chemicals market includes by type (pesticides, biostimulant, others), by function (seed protection, seed enhancement), by application (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables), and by region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Seed treatment indicated to the application of fungicide, insecticide, or a combination of both, to seeds so as to disinfect them from seed-borne or soil-borne pathogenic organisms and storage insects. Moreover, it can be an environmentally more friendly way of using pesticides as the amounts used can be very small.

Seed treatment as a low-cost crop protection solution and reduced risk of exceeding maximum residue limit are major factors driving the Seed Treatment Chemicals market across the globe. However, lower margins for key industrial crops and government regulation governing the use of pesticides and fungicides are some of the significant factors hindering the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Bayer AG

* Syngenta AG

* BASF SE

* DOW Agrosciences

* Dupont

* Monsanto

* Nufarm Limited

* FMC Corporation

* Arysta Lifescience

* Sumitomo Chemical

* UPL Limited

* Incotec

* Germains Seed Technology

* Valent U.S.A. LLC

* Platform Specialty Products Corporation

* Kalyani Industries Ltd.

* Rallis India Limited

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Pesticides

* Biostimulant

* Others

Based on function, the market is divided into:

* Seed Protection

* Seed Enhancement

Based on the application, the market is segmented into:

* Cereals & Grains

* Oilseeds & Pulses

* Fruits & Vegetables

Moreover, the market is classified across regions and countries as follows:

· North America- U.S., Canada

· Europe- U.K., France, Germany

· Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India

· Latin America- Brazil, Mexico

· Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Seed Treatment Chemicals Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

