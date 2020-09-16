CHAMOMILE EXTRACT MARKET 2020 | GLOBAL FORECAST 2026 | MAJOR PLAYERS ARJUNA NATURAL EXTRACTS LTD, NZ EXTRACTS LTD., KEMIN INDUSTRIES, THE PHARMACEUTICAL PLANT COMPANY

2020 Global Chamomile Extract Market report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the report also briefly deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized. It also details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares with forecast to 2026

The Global Chamomile Extract Market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Growing health concerns is anticipated to drive the demand of chamomile extract during the forecast period. However, availability of chemical based substitutes is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global chamomile extract market is segmented on the basis of end use industry and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The global chamomile extract market is segmented on the basis of end use industry and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Chamomile Extract Market are –

Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, NZ EXTRACTS Ltd., Kemin Industries, The Pharmaceutical Plant Company, Afriplex, Changsha Vigorous-Tech Co., Ltd., Gehrliche, Ampak Company, Inc, Martin Bauer Group, Essenchem Plant Extract Co., Ltd.

Global Chamomile Extract Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Market Segment by end use, can be divided into

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

