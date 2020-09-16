COVID – 19 Impact on Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System Market 2020 Key Vendors: Cubic, Lockheed Martin, Saab, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ZelTech, Rheinmetall

MILES is a set of lasers and laser sensors, which is fastened on armed personnel, weapons, and vehicles to provide realistic training environment to the soldiers. During training, when soldiers fire at their opponents, it emits laser beams instead of ammunition. If the laser successfully hits a soldier, or sensor, or an opponent vehicle, the computer considers it as lethal and a signal notifies that the target has been eliminated from the exercise.

The use of MILES in live trainings enhances the comprehensive training skills, improves situational awareness and joint decision-making processes in a shorter timeframe. Such training systems are very similar to the laser detectors, which reduces the expenditure on external training.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Cubic

• Lockheed Martin

• Saab

• Raytheon

• General Dynamics

• ZelTech

• Rheinmetall

• Inter coastal electronics

The Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System report focuses on the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Soldier

• Vehicle

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Private companies

• National Miliarties

