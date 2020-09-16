COVID – 19 Impact on MRO for Automation Solutions Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Top Key Players ABB, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, W.W. Grainger and Bilfinger

MRO means maintenance, repair and operations, also maintenance, repair and overhaul, fixing or maintaining any sort of mechanical, plumbing or electrical equipment. Most industries today are becoming more mindful of customer needs, forcing them to develop new and resourceful ways to reduce costs, improve quality, and to ensure the best possible customer service. Services form a major part of the industrial automation market with maintenance, repair, support, operations, and updates.

A majority of the end-users are outsourcing these services to solution providers or third party companies who can monitor and support the requirement of the end-users. The liability on operations and support are completely transferred to the vendors by the end-users thereby leaving the end-users to concentrate on the core process.

Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• ABB

• Honeywell

• Rockwell Automation

• Siemens

• W.W. Grainger

• Bilfinger

• Brammer

• Emerson Electric

• General Electric

• Omron

• Rexel

• …

Automation has become the norm for many manufacturers as they have to optimize operations and produce quality products in a short period. Automation requires continuous maintenance and repair of equipment to achieve efficiency. Consequently, manufacturers choose to outsource MRO to third party vendors as it costs them a lot of money and time to carry out MRO activities. As a result of market demand, the MRO market for automation solutions has resulted in outsourcing by both process and discrete industries.

The MRO for Automation Solutions report focuses on the MRO for Automation Solutions in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Maintaines

• Repair

• Operation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Discrete

• Process

