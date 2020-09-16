Sodium Hypochlorite Industry 2020-2026 Market Growth Analysis, Application, Opportunity with Top Manufacturers and Forecast Research

Sodium Hypochlorite Market is analysis Rapid growth in end-user industries such as paints, chemicals, and agriculture are some of the factors which are anticipated to drive the demand of sodium hypochlorite during the forecast period.

The global sodium hypochlorite market is segmented on the basis of application, end user and region, with focus on manufacturers by Global and Regional Regions. On the contrary, corrosive and hazardous nature of sodium hypochlorite can restrain the growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: – Solvay, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Olin Chlor Alkali, Arkema, Surpress Chem, Aditya Birla, Vertex Chem, Sumitomo Chem, Occidental

On the basis of application, the market is split into

Oxidizing Agent

Bleaching Agent

Odor Removing Agent

Paints

Others

On the basis of end user, the market is split into

Agriculture

Chemicals

Others

Target Audience:-

Sodium Hypochlorite Equipment & Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies

