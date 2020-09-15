Acrylic Yarn Line Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global “Acrylic Yarn Line Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Acrylic Yarn Line. A Report, titled “Global Acrylic Yarn Line Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Acrylic Yarn Line manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Acrylic Yarn Line Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Short Description About Acrylic Yarn Line Market:

Acrylic yarn line is one of many synthetic or man-made yarns available for hand knitters and crocheters. It is readily available and comes in an array of weights, colors and textures. Acrylic yarn line is easy to work with and moderately priced compared with other yarns.

Acrylic yarn line is one of many synthetic or man-made yarns available for hand knitters and crocheters. There are many different types of acrylic yarn line. Overall, it can be classified into 100% acrylic yarn and blended acrylic yarn. In 2015, blended acrylic yarn took 79.87% of global acrylic yarn line production.Depending on mature production technology, there are many manufacturers all over the world. Also, industry concentration is not high. Global acrylic yarn line production areas mainly concentrate in India, China, South Asia and Mid-East. In 2015, China took about 46.57% of global acrylic yarn line production. Production of India and South Asia separately took 4.78% and 5.67%. Middle East took about 23.68% in 2015. It is abundant raw material resources that this industry develops fast in Mid-East. As for China and India, maybe it is low labor cost that drives the fast development of acrylic yarn.

100% Acrylic Yarn

Blended Acrylic Yarn Major Applications are as follows:

Garment Industry

Home Textiles Industry