Mono Ethylene Glycol Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is a colorless, odorless, syrupy liquid with sweet taste. Monoethylene glycol is produced from ethylene via ethylene oxide, which is hydrated through thermal or catalytic process.

The Dow Chemical Company

Reliance Industries Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

BASF SE

India Glycols Limited

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Chemtex Speciality Limited

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation Chemical Manufacturing Company

The growing demand for monoethylene glycol in the production of polyester fiber and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the major factor influencing the market growth. The worldwide market for Mono Ethylene Glycol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Major Classifications are as follows:

Ethylene Method

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Polyester Fiber

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Antifreeze & Coolants

Solvent