Tantalum Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Tantalum Market:

Tantalum is an element of the periodic table with the symbol Ta, and atomic number 73. Tantalum finds use as an industrial metal due to its properties of capacitance, hardness, corrosion resistance, and high heat resistance. Tantalum is available in the form of wire, sputtering target, and rod, and compounds as nanopowders. Tantalum is usually found in the compound form and is not available in nature as a free element. The most common tantalum mineral is columbite or tantalite. Both tantalite and columbite have the same mineral structure.

The research covers the current Tantalum market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

H.C. Strack

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

Duoluoshan Sapphire Rare Metal

Fogang Jiata Metals

Metallurgical Products

This report focuses on the Tantalum in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major factors driving the market growth include the growing demand for tantalum in electronics industry and extensive use of tantalum alloys in aviation and gas turbine. However, the market faces certain drawbacks, due to the detrimental effects of tantalum powder, which may act as a roadblock to the tantalum market growth. Africa is the largest revenue generating segment. Africa is the largest source of tantalum. Africa accounts for 50% of the global tantalum production. Major Classifications are as follows:

Chemical Refining

Electrolysis & Fabrication

Metalworking

Anode Powder and Wire

Superalloy

Sputtering Targets Major Applications are as follows:

Capacitors

Carbide Cutting Tools and Wear Parts

Turbine and Aircraft Structural Parts

Medical Implants

Optical Coatings