High Voltage Circuit Breaker Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

High-voltage circuit breakers are mechanical switching devices which connect and break current circuits (operating currents and fault currents) and carry the nominal current in closed position.

ABB Ltd

Alstom

BEL Fuse Inc.

Celeasco – Communications Electrical Equipment & Supply Co. Inc.

Eaton Corporation

ETA Elektrotechnische Apparate Gmbh

G & W Electric Company

General Electric

Littelfuse Inc

Mersen

Mitsubishi Electric

Powell Industries Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity

Toshib

DELIXI

SIMON

FeiDiao

XINJI GROUP

HONYAR

The industry concentrate rate is relatively high. The top three companies are ABB Ltd, GE Grid Solutions, Schneider Electric, with the revenue market share of 23.98%, 19.64% and 8.78% in 2016. The market here is relatively mature with relatively high concentration, and the market growth rate is relatively slow, the manufacturers need to seek new business growth point. For example, increase the market input and distribution in emerging markets to get a bigger market share and get the competition advantage.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Vacuum circuit breaker

SF6 circuit breaker

Oil circuit breaker

Construction

Transportation