Strontium Bromide Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Strontium Bromide has the formula SrBr2. At room temperature, it is a white odorless, crystalline powder with the molecular weight of 247.43 g/mol. Strontium Bromide burns bright red in a flame test. It is used in flares and also has some pharmaceutical uses.

The research covers the current Strontium Bromide market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Shanghai Xinbao Fine Chemical

Chongqing Huaqi Fine Chemical

S.K. Chemical

Axiom Chemicals

Barium Chemicals

ProChem

Celtic

Strontium Bromide is a niche industry with limited producers leading the market. Small privately-owned companies usually engage in specific area, like pharmaceutical and lab test agent. In 2016, the top 3 producers account for 31.09% of the market. The top players cover Shanghai Xinbao Fine Chemical, Chongqing Huaqi Fine Chemical, S.K. Chemical, Axiom Chemicals and Barium Chemicals etc., which are playing important roles in global Strontium Bromide market.Strontium Bromide is used as sedatives in medicine and analytical reagents. Strontium Bromide can be sued as sedative and stomachic agent in pharmaceutical applications.In 2016, the Strontium Bromide consumption (sales) in Pharmaceutical was 217 Kg, and it will reach 310 Kg in 2023; while the sales market share in Pharmaceutical was 69.43% in 2016 and will be 69.86% in 2023.The worldwide market for Strontium Bromide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Strontium Bromide Hexahydrate

Strontium Bromide Anhydrous Major Applications are as follows:

Analytical Reagents

Pharmaceutical