Fuel Cell Vehicles Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

A fuel cell car (FCV) is a car powered by electric power generated by an on-board fuel cell device. The fuel used in an on-vehicle fuel cell apparatus is a highly-hydrogen-containing reformed gas obtained by reforming a high-purity hydrogen gas or a hydrogen-containing fuel. Compared with the usual electric vehicles, the difference in power is that the power used by the FCV comes from the vehicle-mounted fuel cell device, and the power used by the electric vehicle comes from the grid-charged battery. Therefore, the key to FCV is fuel cell.

Acumentrics SOFC Corporation

Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation Corp

Ballard Power Systems

BMW

Audi

GreenGT

Proton Power Systems

Hydrogenics

Nissan

Toyota Motor Corporation

Daimler

Ballard

Fuel cell technology for vehicle is becoming increasing important owing to its uniqueness and non-pollution. The technology has the ability to power all vehicle types including heavy duty, power forklifts, passenger, and airport tugs.Environmental effects from vehicles emission is a key point to drive FCV market growth. Unlike traditional cars generated by non-renewable resource create a large amount of exhaust which can be harmful to health. New energy vehicle mainly depends to battery instead of petrol. North America was the leading global market owing to continuous government initiatives undertaken to develop hydrogen infrastructure in order to promote hydrogen fuel cell vehicle in this region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the rapid growth over the forecast period owing to government support.The worldwide market for Fuel Cell Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel cell

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Major Applications are as follows:

Forklifts

Airplanes

Submarines

Buses

Motorcycles & Bicycles

Trams