Smart Door Lock Market 2020 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of XX% in the year 2026, Market Size & Growth with Leading Manufactures, Trends, Increasing Demand & Business Analysis

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

ASSA ABLOY

Allegion

Dormakaba Group

Spectrum Brands

Master Lock

MIWA Lock

Samsung

August

Sargent and Greenleaf

Dessmann

Guangdong Be-Tech

Honeywell

SALTO

Tenon

Locstar

nello

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Adel

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

Smart door locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart door locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms.

Currently, ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Dormakaba Group, Spectrum Brands, Master Lock and MIWA Lock are the leaders of smart lock industry. ASSA ABLOY is a global leader. In 2018, the sale of ASSA ABLOY was 2063.5 k units, and the company holds a sales share of 9.45%. With the completion of ASSA ABLOY’s integration of the US market leader, ASSA ABLOY will reach a 8.63% market share in 2019. Although several mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the past few years, the industry will not become more concentrated as more and more competitors join the industry.

The global Smart Door Lock market is valued at 4817.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 22050 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Smart Door Lock volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Door Lock market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan

Smart Door Lock Market Breakdown by Types:

Electronic Cipher Locks

Fingerprint Locks

Z-wave Locks

Wi-Fi Locks

Bluetooth Low Energy Locks

Other

Smart Door Lock Market Breakdown by Application:

Household

Commercial

Others

Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

