Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Market 2020 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of XX% in the year 2026, Predicts Market Research Future with Industry Analysis according to Market Size & Growth, Trends

Chemours Company

United Initiators

Ansin Chemical

Shangyu Jiehua Chemical

Potassium peroxymonosulfate, also known as MPS or potassium monopersulfate, is widely used as an oxidizing agent. Potassium peroxymonosulfate is present as a component of a triple salt with the molecular formula of 2KHSO5•KHSO4•K2SO4 and CAS number 70693-62-8.

In recent years, only a handful companies in worldwide can produce potassium peroxymonosulfate product, the main market players are DuPont (now Chemours), as well as United Initiators, and Chinese Ansin Chemical. Also include Shangyu Jiehua Chemical just put into production. Global production is relatively stable.

The global Potassium Peroxymonosulfate market is valued at 102.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 124 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market.

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Powder

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Granule

Potassium Peroxymonosulfate Tablet

Electronics

Water Treatment

Laundry Bleach

Wool Shrinkproofing

Pharmaceutical / Chemical Synthesis

Others

