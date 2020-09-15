Butyric Acid Derivatives Market 2020 is Expected to Surge with XX% CAGR by 2026, Covering Major Applications, Market Size & Growth, Product types, Key players, Focused Regions, Forecasting

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Butyric Acid Derivatives Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Butyric Acid Derivatives industry. Both established and new players in Butyric Acid Derivatives industries can use the report to understand the Butyric Acid Derivatives market.

Sodium Butyrate

Calcium Butyrate

Butyric acid derivatives are salts and esters of butyric acid also known as botanoic acid. Salts of butyric acid are predominant segment of butyric acid derivatives market. Salts of butyric acid include sodium butyrate, calcium butyrate, potassium butyrate, magnesium butyrate etc. Of these salts, sodium butyrate and calcium butyrate have substantially high demand. Butyric acid is a corrosive and very foul smelling carboxylic acid, hence it is usually converted into salts and esters for handling and application. Butyric acid derivatives are profoundly used in animal feed application, butyrate are known to improve gastrointestinal health and prevent microbial infections and ailments in poultry, pigs, fishes, and ruminants.

Asia Pacific is closely followed by Europe on account of the prohibition on the usage of antibiotics in many European countries in order to improve the meat yield from farm animals. This has created massive opportunities for butyric acid derivatives to be used as a substitute for antibiotic growth promoters, leading to an impressive rise in the Europe market for butyric acid derivatives in the years to come.

Although the future of this market looks thriving, the emergence of propionic acid, propionates, and formic acid as a substitute of butyric acid derivatives may hamper the market’ growth to some extent over the next few years.

North America is also anticipated to witness significant growth in their market share over the forthcoming years. With North America being a leading producer of chicken and turkey meat in the world, the demand for butyric acid derivatives in the poultry segment is remarkably high in this region. The increasing demand for white meat in North America is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of this regional market in the next few years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market

The global Butyric Acid Derivatives market is valued at 570.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 827.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert's opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

Sodium Butyrate

Calcium Butyrate

Other

Pig

Poultry

Other

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Butyric Acid Derivatives market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the Butyric Acid Derivatives Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data & Pie Charts) has also been used in the Butyric Acid Derivatives Market report.

